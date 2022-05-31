Olentangy hires 2 new principals

Olentangy Schools is pleased to welcome Steven Tartt and Brian Baker as principals of Olentangy Shanahan Middle School and Olentangy Liberty Middle School, respectively.

Tartt is currently in his third year as the Gahanna Middle School West principal. He brings 28 years of experience in education to Olentangy, having held additional administrative roles as assistant principal in both Gahanna and Reynoldsburg.

Tartt has his master’s in educational administration from Ashland University, taught high school English, and coached three high school sports.

“I am truly honored to join Olentangy Schools, a district I have always admired from afar and one that I consider to be a destination district,” Tartt said. “I am excited to partner with the students, staff, and families at Shanahan Middle School in a collective effort to exude and inspire sustained excellence.”

Baker is currently completing his second year as the Buckeye Valley High School principal. He brings with him 16 years of experience in education, having held elementary and middle school principal roles at South-Western City and Buckeye Valley Local school districts, as well as assistant principal roles.

Baker began his career in finance and later found his passion in education, teaching third grade in Southwest Licking Schools before becoming an administrator. He is currently working towards his doctorate.

“I am proud to be joining the One Olentangy team, where maximizing learning for every student is the gold standard,” Baker said. “I feel honored to join Liberty Middle School’s outstanding staff in serving our students for many years to come, both as principal and resident of Olentangy.”

Current principals Josh McDaniels and Nichole Crothers have accepted positions at the Olentangy Schools Administrative Office.

McDaniels will assume the role of assistant director of human resources after serving 12-and-a-half years as the Olentangy Shanahan Middle School principal and 15 years in the district. Crothers will assume the role of assistant director of professional development, with five years as building principal at Olentangy Liberty Middle School and five years as an assistant principal at Liberty High School.

“We knew that filling Mr. McDaniels’ and Mrs. Crothers’ vacated principal roles at Shanahan and Liberty middle schools would not be an easy task,” shared Superintendent Mark T. Raiff. “We had an excellent pool of candidates for both roles and were very impressed with the caliber of our finalists. We found both Mr. Tartt and Mr. Baker to have excellent experience and be collaborative leaders that will serve the students at Shanahan and Liberty middle schools well. Please join me in welcoming both Mr. Tartt and Mr. Baker to Olentangy Schools.”

Baker https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_Baker-2-.jpg Baker Tartt https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_Steve-Tartt.jpg Tartt

Submitted story

Submitted by Olentangy Schools.

Submitted by Olentangy Schools.