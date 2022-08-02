Inmate death under investigation

An investigation is ongoing after a man was found unresponsive Sunday morning at the Delaware County Jail and later pronounced dead.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that at approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail discovered Chad Lee Bibler, 54, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks. The sheriff’s office reports corrections officers began administering lifesaving efforts until medics arrived on scene, took over medical care, and transported the inmate to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Bibler was pronounced dead shortly after arrival to Grady, the sheriff’s office reports.

Chief Deputy Jeffrey Balzer made the notification to family members Sunday. The office reported an autopsy will be performed, and detectives with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will fully investigate the incident, as per the office’s policy.

“We are all saddened by Mr. Bibler’s death,” Balzer said. “We take the well-being of inmates seriously while they are entrusted into our care. While we await results of the coroner’s autopsy, we will continue to review this incident along with our policies and procedures.”

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office said Bibler had been taken into custody on July 29 and charged with OVI and other related offenses.

A cause of death had yet to be made public by press time Monday.

The Delaware County Jail is located at 844 U.S. Route 42 N. in Delaware.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

