Patrol releases Thanksgiving holiday report

COLUMBUS, Ohio – According to provisional statistics, 16 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, November 23 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 16 people were killed in 15 fatal crashes. In 2021, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed.

Of the 16 killed this year, two were pedestrians, 10 were not wearing a seat belt and six crashes involved impaired driving.

Troopers arrested 270 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 130 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 686 safety belt and 100 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,542 motorists.

A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/static/links/Thanksgiving2022_PIO.pdf.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

