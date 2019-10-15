City in ‘good hands’ if JanTausch elected

Sarah JanTausch is highly qualified to represent the 4th Ward on Delaware City Council, and I enthusiastically endorse her candidacy.

To be effective, council members must be responsive to their constituents and make themselves available for advice and input on city issues. While working as director of outreach for the Ohio Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Sarah demonstrated an ability to build relationships with the public and seek citizen input on government decisions.

Council members must be willing to compromise and build relationships with their colleagues and the community in order to handle the people’s business. Through her door-to-door campaign, Sarah has built upon the community relationships she already had from being a lifelong Delaware resident.

Finally, council members must be aware of how city business is conducted, and what key issues Delaware faces in the upcoming term. Sarah understands the importance of a balanced budget, responsible growth, and transparency.

It’s hard to believe it has already been four years since the end of my service on city council. While I’m no longer a councilman, Delaware will always be my hometown. The interests of the City of Delaware will be in good hands with Sarah JanTausch representing the 4th Ward on council.

Andrew Brush

Former Delaware councilman

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_Gazette-web.jpg