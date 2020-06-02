Trump’s second economic revolution will uplift women

The deadly coronavirus pandemic is destined to come to an end — and when it does, American women will be among the first to benefit from our next great American economic comeback.

Prior to the start of the devastating COVID-19 outbreak, female workers were at the forefront of our record-setting economic boom. President Trump’s common-sense policies allowed American women and families to bounce back from nearly a decade of economic hardship and stagnation, becoming more prosperous than ever before.

Ohio families are saving nearly $2,000 per year on their federal income taxes thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the president’s campaign to eliminate job-killing regulations helped fuel a jobs boom that created more than 120,000 new jobs in the Buckeye State between January 2017 and February of this year. The nation’s economic resurgence allowed for unprecedented growth in industries that employ skilled trade, a boom that provided countless new opportunities for local women.

Ohio’s success mirrored that of the country as a whole. Before the coronavirus struck, the U.S. female unemployment rate had dropped to historic lows under President Trump, while census data revealed that women occupied more full-time jobs than men and earned bigger paychecks than before the Great Recession.

But for this commander-in-chief, female empowerment has always been about more than just economics. President Trump is well aware that military women and their families are in many ways “the backbone of America.”

“You have spent Mother’s Days on ships out at sea, on bases in faraway lands, and staring down foreign threats in very, very dangerous areas,” he said. “And you’ve done it all out of love for family, for country, and for duty.”

The president’s commitment to supporting women in uniform and military families deserves tremendous recognition, but is too often overlooked. That’s why I was proud to join two other female veterans for a Veterans for Trump Online Battle Brief panel. These events are always a lot of fun, and I invite you to watch them live on the president’s YouTube channel.

Last time, Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Jack Bergman, both decorated veterans currently serving in the U.S. Congress, discussed how the Trump administration has helped U.S. veterans. This time, our focus was on women in the military and their future under President Trump — a subject that naturally encompasses military families, as well.

Two years ago, the president signed an executive order to provide enhanced employment opportunities for military spouses, and last year he reported tremendous success on that front. Enhanced employment prospects are a big relief to military families, but they’re also a great way to get qualified women into leadership positions with the federal government, something that benefits all women in the long run.

It’s especially important to discuss these topics because the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, doesn’t seem to grasp the value of supporting women and families. His preposterous proposal to ban fracking, for instance, would destroy 700,000 jobs in Ohio by 2025, annihilating the economic progress that women workers have made in recent years and rendering entire communities destitute. To make matters worse, Biden’s inexplicable affinity for the Chinese government raises legitimate concerns about whether he would even work on behalf of America’s interests in the first place.

“This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science,” he said while the commander-in-chief was implementing life-saving travel restrictions on China. That sort of misguided rhetoric is proof that a Biden presidency would be bad for women, bad for families, bad for the military, and bad for America.

President Trump, on the other hand, has empowered women workers throughout his first three years in office, implementing policies that have made us more economically stable than ever before.

He can do the same thing again once we finally defeat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Sarah-Deal-Burrow.jpeg

By Sarah Deal Burrow Guest columnist

Ret. Lt. Colonel Sarah Deal Burrow, United States Marine Corps, was the first female Marine selected for Naval aviation training in 1993, and she subsequently became the Marine Corps’ first female aviator in 1995. Born and raised in Ohio, she is a Veterans For Trump Advisory Board member.

Ret. Lt. Colonel Sarah Deal Burrow, United States Marine Corps, was the first female Marine selected for Naval aviation training in 1993, and she subsequently became the Marine Corps’ first female aviator in 1995. Born and raised in Ohio, she is a Veterans For Trump Advisory Board member.