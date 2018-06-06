There is one word that makes many people cringe. It is exercise. It is often associated with junior high gym class experiences when hormones were raging and bodies were changing.

Other people just do not care to sweat. Muscle exertion is linked to initial muscle soreness which is a deterrent. Exercise takes time and energy that some are not willing to swap for improved health and wellness.

Exercise is the best medicine for so many health conditions. Extra activity helps manage emotional stress and controls depression without medication. It naturally provides antioxidant coverage, decreasing the risk of some cancers and keeps the body less likely to catch a cold. Active movement is vital to controlling blood glucose levels.

I recently asked a group of people which exercise is the best. One woman emphatically stated that swimming is the best. Another said that a combination of cardio and aerobic exercise is the healthiest. Yet another listed a sequence of muscle work outs including yoga, tai-chi and shadow boxing.

Walking was a popular response and power walking received a few positive head nods from the class. One man said that running had to be the best while another boasted of bicycling to work daily.

The gentleman that confessed that he does 12-ounce curls with a can of beer received a lot of nervous laughs. While a lady who sat near him declared that she exercises her right to not exercise.

The best exercise is the one that will keep you repeating the exercise daily. This will differ for all people but consistency is the one thing that all exercise has in common. The best exercise is the one that you do on a regular basis.

People can talk a good game. An athletic record in high school or a dance marathon may equate to one healthy event. Rarely do these activities occur at least three to four times a week.

Muscles and joints are meant to move. The more they move, the healthier the body will be. The best time to exercise is when motivation and energy are low. A moving body affects all of the organs and in the end positive feel-good feelings will be produced.

Summertime is a great time to get muscles in shape. The first step in exercising is to turn off the television and the cell phone. Redirect energies to focus on muscle movement. Heel, toe, heel, toe repeated thousands of times can walk someone around the track multiple times.

Walking is not the only exercise. Choose movement over sitting still. Aerobic exercise can even be performed in an easy chair. Exaggerated shifting and turning with bicycle pedaling in a reclining position counts.

Research reveals that people that fidget are healthier. Consistent muscle movement is healthier than none. Moving muscles when it sounds like the worst idea in the world is the best exercise.

Bobbie Randall is a certified diabetes educator, registered, licensed dietitian. She supervises a Diabetes Self-Management Training Program at Dunlap Community Hospital, Orrville, Ohio. Contact her at bobbie.randall@aultman.com.

