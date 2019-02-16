Spring Home & Garden Show weekend

You know you live in Ohio when you can experience the full gamut of all four seasons within a 36-hour period. Since we’re seeing glimpses of spring anyway, let’s go ahead and think optimistically while we start dreaming of our outdoor home and garden projects.

This weekend kicks off the 63rd annual Dispatch Spring Home & Garden Show presented by Ohio Mulch. For the second year in a row, the show has partnered with libraries across central Ohio for Library Day on Monday, Feb. 18. While kids will likely be off school for Presidents Day, families are encouraged to attend the show and use their library card from any library to receive two admissions for the price of one. Teachers, military, and first responders with ID will receive free admission.

On Monday only, the show will feature Eric Litwin, original author of “Pete the Cat,” at 1 and 3 p.m. performing some of his greatest hits. Litwin will also be signing books at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. At 2 and 4 p.m. a Delaware County District Library favorite performer – the Shazzbots – will blast off for adventure in their rock ‘n roll Space Winnebago.

This year’s featured gardens will be tied together by the people helping to make them come to life: local artists. The 10 “gARTens” are a collaboration between the Columbus Landscape Association and the Greater Columbus Arts Council. Additional hands-on art activities will be held throughout the day near and in the gARTens. These include creating a “Lady on a Leaf” garden buddy, a star gazing sewing activity, decorating a wooden house, and playing at the Musicologie Play! Music Experience Table.

I attended this event last year with my husband and 3-year-old daughter, and we had a fabulous time. Strolling through these magnificent gardens, regardless of what the weather was doing outside, was magical. I encourage you to get out your library card and attend, as well. To find out more information about the show’s location, dates, and parking fees, please visit www.dispatchshows.com.

After you’ve been inspired by the show, check out some of these new titles in Home, Garden and DIY at the library.

• “Micro Living: 40 Innovative Tiny Houses Equipped for Full-Time Living, in 400 Square Feet or Less” by Derek “Deek” Diedricksen. Diedricksen hosts HGTV’s “Tiny House Builders” and shares a colorful, photo-filled look at 40 tiny homes that vary wildly in style and location, with floor plans for each.

• “Ground Rules: 100 Easy Lessons for Growing a More Glorious Garden” by Kate Frey. Enjoy this vibrant guide to creating pleasing, personalized gardens using a sustainable approach, illustrated with beautiful photos.

• “Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook: A Celebration of African American Cooking” by Albert G. Lukas and Jessica Harris. Start drooling over more than 100 traditional and new recipes (organized by region) and food history, all informed by the National Museum of African American History and its popular Sweet Home Café. Recipes include: Field Green Salad, Hoppin’ John, Maryland Crab Cakes, Jamaican Grilled Jerk Chicken, and Banana Pudding.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-2.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!