Faxes have fought off extinction

Friends, as much as I hate to admit it, there is still faxing in this world. I am always shocked when I see a document that indicates to “print, sign and fax to return.”

Within the Delaware County District Library, we have all the free tools to return a document to someone via email – scanners and photocopiers, primarily. Even most cell phones can easily snap a photograph and easily convert it into file that can be emailed. However, as much as I try to ignore it, sometimes faxing is a fact of life.

Faxing used to be a commodity that was incredibly expensive. However, with updated tools and technology, it is no longer as expensive and tedious as it once was. Thanks to upgraded systems at your library, we can now officially state that as of Monday, Dec. 2, the Delaware County District Library will offer free faxing!

Free. Faxing. It’s coming to all branches of DCDL because, after much discussion, our management decided that no one really wants to fax. It’s always something that is done because it has to be. It’s inconvenient and tedious. So let us help you take at least one annoying step out of the process and make it free.

For those who were curious, faxing previously cost a user 50 cents per page domestically, and $1 per page internationally. The amount of income that the Delaware library made from charging our patrons for faxing was .03% of our annual budget. Yes, that’s written correctly – three-hundredths of one percent.

We are happy to continually serve our patrons’ needs and fulfill our mission and vision of improving the quality of life for Delaware County residents.

I hope you and your family had a joyful Thanksgiving celebration this week. As the end of Thanksgiving typically means the ringing in of the Christmas season, our focus this week is on some Christmas novels from the Christian fiction shelves at the Library.

• “Catching Christmas” by Terri Blackstock. Featuring: rookie lawyer Sydney, whose firm is laying off employees; her grandmother Callie, who’s in a wheelchair and has dementia; and Finn, a down-on-his-luck cab driver and former chef. With Sydney busy trying to keep her job, Callie calls on Finn to drive her to appointments, and to help her with her Christmas project: finding a date for Sydney.

• “His Promise: An Amish Christmas in Hart County” by Shelley Shepard Gray. Amish pet sitter Grace King is spending a lonely Christmas season with a dachshund named Snooze, who’s quicker than his name would indicate. Then she meets her closest neighbor, an Amish firefighter who broke her sister’s heart three years earlier (and whom she had a crush on), as suspicious fires plague the area. This is the 6th and final entry in the “Amish of Hart County” series, a romantic suspense series set in Kentucky that began with “Her Secret.”

• “The Christmas Star” by Donna VanLiere. Precocious seven-year-old Maddie finds out that a kind maintenance worker at her school isn’t married and decides to find him a girlfriend. Perfect for fans of spunky matchmaking kids, second-chance romances, and feel-good Christmas stories.

• “The White Christmas Inn” by Colleen Wright. Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies will love this charming romance novel featuring multiple couples. Guests of Vermont’s picture-perfect Evergreen Inn include Hannah, who’s been coming to the inn since she was a girl, whose groom cancels their Christmas wedding; her best friend, Audrey, whose military husband can’t get there due to the snow; children’s book author Molly, suffering from writer’s block; and widower Marcus and his two daughters, forced to stop there by a blizzard.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

