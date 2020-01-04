Maker Annex making difference

By far, one of our most successful projects in 2019 was the introduction of the Delaware County District Library Maker Annex. This is the Delaware Library’s first venture into the world of makerspaces, and in just four months of being open, it has been a huge hit with the community.

The Maker Annex opened just after the beginning of the school year as a partnership between the library, United Way of Delaware County Strengthening Families, and Delaware City Schools. It is located on the second floor of the Willis Education Center and is open to the public 20 hours each week.

It’s amazing to think that in just four short months, there have already been 260 visitors through the door and a staggering 2,500 individual items created. An additional 130 people have attended programs at the Annex, including both introductory classes and project-specific classes like Laser Cut Ornaments.

One unique relationship project that came from the collaboration was the creation of individualized cookie cutters. Students at Dempsey Middle School were given the opportunity to create their own cookie cutter designs using 3D design technology, and then have their designs come to life through the 3D printer.

Another teacher invited her students to find inspirational phrases and have them laser engraved on pencils to give as gifts for the holidays.

With all this success, we knew some tweaks would have to be made to the Maker Annex’s open lab hours for the public. Our hours included one morning, two afternoons, and just one open evening. However, in December, the Maker Annex hours shifted to make more accommodations to the public with Tuesday now being open 2-7 p.m. The rest of the schedule remains the same at this time, but is always being evaluated to be the most beneficial to the most users.

To find more details on the Maker Annex, visit www.delawarelibrary.org/locations/makerannex/. You can see upcoming classes, find details on equipment, or submit a project.

Maybe I’m alone in this thinking, but I always love a good horror novel in the winter. There’s something about the cold and isolating feeling of snow that creates the perfect backdrop for a good scare. Some new horror releases joined our shelves in December. Here are the highlights.

• “The Remaking” by Clay McLeod Chapman. In 1931 Pilot’s Creek, Virginia, Ella Louise Ford and her young daughter Jessica are burned at the stake for witchcraft, an act that will have chilling reverberations for decades to come. Based on a real urban legend, “The Remaking” unravels the tale via a 1951 campfire story, a 1971 B-movie, its 1990s meta remake, and a present-day podcast, charting the evolution of the eerie tale as it’s shaped by generations of storytellers.

• “The Monster of Elendhaven” by Jennifer Giesbrecht. If you’re looking for a gory, vengeance-fueled dark fantasy tinged with Gothic elements and sardonic humor, you’ve found the book for you. Outcast sorcerer Florian is trying to create a plague to wipe out his enemies and unkillable monster Johann is enlisted to help him in his destructive endeavors.

• “The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek” by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal. In 1992 Bleak Creek, North Carolina, teens Rex and Leif investigate the creepy supernatural happenings at a local reform school after their friend Alicia is sent there. Peppered with pop culture references and plenty of humor, this coming-of-age tale will appeal to “Stranger Things” fans and readers who prefer their horror bloodless.

• “Violet” by Scott Thomas. Following her husband’s tragic death, Kris Barlow retreats with her daughter to a seemingly idyllic vacation town where the two soon find themselves contending with the menacing manifestation of their grief. Perfect for fans of Sarah Pinborough, Jennifer McMahon, and atmospheric slow burns with unreliable narrators.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

