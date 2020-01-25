Favorites among young readers

Last week, we took a walk through our most popular adult fiction and non-fiction items that circulated in 2019. This week, we’ll continue the list with the highlights among our younger readers.

Teen readers took a dive into John Green’s “Turtles All the Way Down,” which was published in October 2017, but proves that it isn’t losing steam as the highest circulated book in teen fiction. Green’s “The Fault in Our Stars,” a 2012 release and Green’s fourth solo novel, came in a close second and “Paper Towns” peaked at No. 9.

Suzanne Collins’ “Hunger Games” series isn’t going anywhere, as the second and third books in the series both appeared in the teen top five, only to be joined by J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic journey “The Hobbit, or, There and Back Again.” The only 2019 release on the teen list came from Angie Thomas with her second novel, “On the Come Up.”

Jeff Kinney’s ever-popular “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series smashed the juvenile fiction list with a total of five books in the top 10! J.K. Rowling will also stay in the top with young readers discovering “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and seasoned Rowling readers finishing the story with “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Parts One and Two.”

Mary Pope Osborne, author of the “Magic Tree House” series snagged a spot at #5 with her “Shadow of the Shark” and kids learned empathy and acceptance from R.J. Palacio’s “Wonder.”

Finally, our youngest readers fought the “bedtime blues” with Pete the Cat, discovered bugs beyond hungry caterpillars with Eric Carle, and got fancy with Nancy. Mo Willems’ “Knuffle Bunny” stole your hearts again and dinosaurs expressed emotions in “How Do Dinosaurs Say I’m Mad?” by Jane Yolen.

We played cat and mouse with “If You Give a Cat a Cupcake” by Laura Numeroff, and then read about Maisy the Mouse in “Maisy Goes on a Plane” by Lucy Cousins.

I’ll wrap up our 2019 lists with some DVD recommendations for your viewing pleasure this weekend. These DVDs were the most circulated from our library in 2019, listed below in order of popularity.

1. The House with a Clock in Its Walls. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his oddball uncle in a creaky old house. He soon learns that his uncle is a magician. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town suddenly springs to life, revealing a secret world of witches and warlocks.

2. The Equalizer 2. Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, serving an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but this time it’s personal.

3. Solo: A Star Wars Story. Through a series of daring escapades, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca in an epic adventure directed by Ron Howard and written by Jonathan & Lawrence Kasdan.

4. Deadpool 2. Wisecracking anti-hero Deadpool joins a motley collection of mutants to save a rebellious teenage mutant from the grip of a powerful enemy.

5. Incredibles 2. Helen is called on to help bring Supers back, and Bob must juggle the daily heroics of home life. But when a new villain arises with a sinister plot, the Parrs meet the challenge together!

6. Coco. In Disney•Pixar’s extraordinary adventure, a boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries behind his ancestor’s stories and traditions.

7. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Emmet, Lucy & Batman are back in an epic adventure as they face a huge threat from outer space that will test their courage, creativity and may reveal how special they really are.

8. Aquaman. “Aquaman” reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime-to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

9. Black Panther. When young King T’Challa is drawn into conflict with an old foe that puts his homeland Wakanda and the entire world at risk, he must release Black Panther’s full power to save them.

10. Bohemian Rhapsody. Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury in this electrifying story of the meteoric rise of Queen to rock-and-roll stardom.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

