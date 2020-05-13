Memories from 25 years ago

Whenever I don’t have anything I have to do or anywhere I have to go, I like to sit down at my computer and just start typing, to see what comes out on the screen.

I have a book with the instructions to do just what I am doing. It comes down to just sitting down with no thought in mind, and type whatever comes out in a certain period of time. (Say 15 minutes.) Have some type of a timer, and when it rings, you have to stop.

First, don’t look at the clock, just type whatever comes out, without ever stopping to think about what could or should come next. So, with that, my first thought is of the poems I wrote 25 years ago. I think that the reason is that my last article was about something another person wrote 25 years ago. Also, that while looking in my bookcase, I ran across my purple notebook of the 13 poems I wrote for my siblings for Christmas about 25 years ago. So, I thought I could use them for my next article.

Since this situation we are in right now, with the virus, we all need to find something good to do. Meaning, I don’t have to think up something to write, because it just popped out at me. So, what are these poems?

The first two I remember are about World War II. (First is about the blackouts, and second is about the end of the war and my brother delivering the famous “Extra” edition that said the war was over.)

Other poems were about such things as apple dumplings, a swallowed nickel, moving a lot, being quarantined, eating too much candy, and others I can’t remember this minute. So, what direction should I take? My time will be up soon, and I need to decide what to use, since I feel that it is all right here in front of me.

I will end this writing by letting you know that I found the address of the lady who wrote last week’s words that I used for my article. And, already this Sunday morning, since there is no church, or anything else where people gather, I have fixed an envelope with the Anderssons’ name on it and put in a copy of her own article, as well as why I was sending it. I love having the opportunity to find her and hope she enjoys knowing that you have read her article these 25 years later.

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

