What day of the week is it anyway?

Today, as I am writing this, it’s a Sunday. Each day, for a long time now, I have had to somehow figure out which day of the week it is.

Since there seems to be nothing to tell us what day it is anymore, it’s hard to know right away. And, sometimes, it’s not easy to be sure of which month it is, either.

Before the virus, we had regularly planned events. For instance, birthday parties, club meetings, church, etc. Without these events, sometimes I can’t remember where we are in the routine of things. But, today is Sunday, and we went to church.

No, we are not back in our church building yet, because, like most others, it’s not open. But, we had church anyway. It was outside at the shelter house at the Oxford Township Hall. Our church got together with persons from the Kilbourne United Methodist Church.

We brought along our own lawn chairs and sat in the grass, in a very large semicircle around our pastor, and also the lady who played some hymns on a keyboard while we made up our own words, or just hummed along. We could see the sky, the swing set, the ball field, and the adjoining farm fields. We have even gotten to see a couple different runners on the track there.

Today, for the first time, we had a bell ring at the beginning of our service. We were then reminded of our bell at the church building, still being rung each evening at exactly 6 p.m.

Having our services outside is the first time it has felt like a Sunday for the entire past 16 weeks! For most of us, it was the first time in all those weeks that we had personally seen each other. Some wore their mask, while others just made sure their lawn chair was a safe distance from anyone else’s. But, we knew we were at church. Then, when we got back home, we knew for the rest of the day that it was a Sunday!

As for the other days of the week, I can’t seem to get them straight. One thing that helps, if we are in doubt, is to check the front page of the Gazette and then you will know, for sure. Before we got to have our church services outside and had no service to go to, there was a weekend that all day on a Sunday I thought it was Saturday. I’m not sure what I was thinking, but when I found out I had been wrong all day, it was hard to believe.

Getting forgetful seems to be common, while nothing else is common any more. We don’t celebrate birthdays like we used to any more, either.

And, for me, as the time passes, it’s becoming the norm to not even care what day it is. Except if it’s a Sunday! Going to church on Sunday has always been special, and no matter what happens in our future, I hope it stays that way!

By Kay Conklin Contributing columnist

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

