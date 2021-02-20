Options for filing federal taxes aplenty

This time of year our Delaware County District Library reference desks see an uptick in tax questions of all kinds. If you are required to file a 2020 federal tax return by the April 15, 2021, deadline, you have options.

Your DCDL locations provide federal, state, municipal and school district tax forms as needed on demand. Library staff can find the forms, print them, and print instructions, but they can’t provide any advice on how to fill them out. All tax forms are printed free of charge, and a portion of printed instructions will be offered for free.

Self-preparation is always a choice and can be done using tax software packages or may be completed free of charge, subject to income and other criteria, at irs.gov/freefile.

If you’re looking for assistance with your tax filings, services like the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are operating on an extremely limited basis this year, due to COVID-19 safety measures. Visit irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep to find the closest location to you, or taxaide.aarpfoundation.org for a list of frequently asked questions and assistance.

A course on Lynda.com from LinkedIn may be helpful to teach the fundamentals of income taxes. Access the course for beginners, titled “Finance Foundations: Income Taxes,” on the Research page of www.delawarelibrary.org with your library card and PIN.

Finally, the City of Delaware, along with many other local municipalities, offer contact-free tax services to assist with local filing. Call your local income tax office to see what assistance they are offering to residents.

Maybe you’ll need some crafting or cooking to keep you occupied during these snow-filled days. One of these books should get you started with plenty of ideas:

• “350+ Crochet Tips, Techniques, and Trade Secrets” by Jan Eaton. This is a highly informative book for crochet newcomers and old hands alike that provides guidance on tools and yarns, has detailed tutorials, and offers tips and techniques as well as information on color theory, design, dyeing yarn, and more.

• “Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza” by Ken Forkish. A James Beard and IACP Award-winning book that offers an in-depth look at baking as well as recipes for amazing breads and pizzas you can bake at home. Recipes include: Pain au Bacon; Weeknight White Bread; Overnight Country Brown; Zucchini Focaccia; Iron-Skillet Meat Pie.

• “Print, Pattern, Sew: Block-Printing Basics + Simple Sewing Projects for an Inspired Wardrobe” by Jen Hewett. Discover illustrated how-to instructions for making unique print blocks, creating fabric patterns using them, and utilizing your fabric in sewing projects; plus, tips, templates, and troubleshooting. Projects include: Square Scarf; Apron; Tote Bag; Fold-Over Clutch; Coat; Full Skirt; Cap-Sleeved Dress.

• “Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes from My African American Kitchen” by Alexander Smalls with Veronica Chambers. You’ll love this delightful mix of recipes, musical musings, and tales from the author’s childhood and his opera career, plus photos. Chef Alexander Smalls is a James Beard Award winner and a former opera singer who won a Grammy and a Tony as a cast member of Porgy and Bess. Recipes include: Deviled Eggs; Gullah Dirty Rice; Fried Catfish Plate; Buttermilk Mac and Cheese; Grits and Sage Sausage Gravy; Spicy Okra Shrimp Soup; Sweet Potato Biscuits; Blackberry Cobbler.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

