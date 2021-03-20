DCDL helping provide vaccine info, support

Just yesterday, Ohio opened eligibility for individuals ages 40 and older, along with several groups of individuals with certain medical conditions, to be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. In just over one week, on March 29, eligibility will be open to every person older than age 16 who wants to receive a vaccine.

Libraries are in the business of providing the public with access to information. Earlier this year, the Delaware County District Library partnered with the Delaware Public Health District (DPHD) to assist their call center with the digital registration process. When people call DPHD and are having difficulty filling out the digital form on their own, due to lack of connectivity or internet, the proper internet-connected device, or other issues or barriers, library staff are there to offer some help.

Additionally, since all DCDL locations have opened for browsing and public computer usage, we’ve also provided a way for individuals to use our internet or computers to register or research what’s best for their family.

Our librarians are regularly pointing people to trusted websites like the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 response at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or the Delaware Public Health District’s response at www.delawarehealth.org/covid-19. Since the statewide database for registration has opened, we’ve visited gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov regularly, too.

If you’ve already received the full dose of your vaccine and you want to protect your card, you can bring it to the Delaware Main Library at 84 E. Winter St. and ask for it to be laminated. Our makerspace, now located in the public computer area, will hand you a pouch to place your card in, run it through our laminator, and in one minute your card will be protected.

The Delaware County District Library is happy to offer the lamination service free of charge to anyone who would like their vaccination record laminated. Stop by the makerspace’s new location in the Delaware Main Library Monday through Friday from our regular opening hours until 5 p.m.

This weekend marks the official beginning of spring. Whether you’re beginning your garden or cleaning house, one of these books could offer you some assistance.

• “Growing Under Cover: Techniques for a More Productive, Weather-Resistant, Pest-Free Vegetable Garden” by Niki Jabbour. This thoughtful, in-depth guide to a variety of plant covers includes cloches, mini hoop tunnels, cold frames, polytunnels, greenhouses, and more. Tips will extend growing time and create a more productive vegetable garden.

• “Clean Mama’s Guide to a Peaceful Home: Effortless Systems and Joyful Rituals for a Calm, Cozy Home” by Becky Rapinchuk. A well-organized, friendly guide to setting up cleaning systems and rituals includes workbook-like questions to help you focus on where you need help, 50 housekeeping tips, and checklists galore.

• “Wild at Home: How to Style and Care for Beautiful Plants” by Hilton Carter. Pick this one up for lush color photos, shopping and styling tips, home tours, the benefits of plants, care basics, and propagation info.

• “Elements of Family Style: Elegant Spaces for Everyday Life” by Erin Gates. Another beautifully photographed, family-focused design book organized by room that offers practical advice and ideas for purchasing items (rugs, sofas, etc.) that can survive children and pets. Don’t miss the detailed photograph captions; the clever sidebar tips; the author’s story about her struggle with infertility.

• “The Curated Closet: A Simple System for Discovering Your Personal Style and Building Your Dream Wardrobe” by Anuschka Rees. While it focuses on women, “The Curated Closet” philosophy can be adapted by anyone looking to step up their style and streamline their closet. Minimalists will adore Rees’ approach to fashion that uses workbook-style exercises and infographics to help readers assess their individual clothing needs, identify their personal style, build a small but versatile wardrobe, and learn the art of smart shopping.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

