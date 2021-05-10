Volunteens can earn service hours at DCDL

The Delaware County District Library has had a long history of providing volunteer opportunities for teenagers and high school students within the community. We call this group of teen volunteers our Volunteens!

Even though we haven’t had volunteers or Volunteens in the building since last March, we have been able to provide a number of ways that teens can still earn service hours in a virtual setting, thanks to the great leadership of our DCDL Teen Librarians Becky and Shannon.

This summer, the Volunteen program will continue virtually again. Teens ages 13 through 17 can apply online at www.delawarelibrary.org/teen between now and June 30.

Upon their application, teens will see some of the opportunities and their equivalent times in service credits. Some things are as simple as “liking” the library’s social media pages. Others are a bit more involved, like visiting CitizenScience.gov and choosing a project that interests them.

The Delaware County District Library also encourages teens to become active in our Teen Advisory Board – TAB. This group meets virtually for one hour each month to discuss volunteer projects and help give a voice to what they want to see in Teen Services at DCDL. Each TAB meeting counts for one hour of service credit.

This fall, our teen librarians will take a pause on the program as they reformat and prepare for a new group of Volunteens once the new Liberty Branch Library opens in 2022. Our Volunteen coordinators are looking forward to the bright future that’s ahead for Delaware County teens.

Teens who are looking for volunteer hours will be encouraged to visit www.delawarelibrary.org/teen later this summer/fall to find a list of other local organizations who use teen volunteers. If you are or know of an organization who should be included on that list, reach out to us at the library. We’re always glad you asked.

While we’re talking teens, let’s see what’s new on the shelves this May for our high school readers.

• “Victories Greater Than Death” by Charlie Jane Anders. Though she looks like a human Earthling, 17-year-old Tina knows she’s actually an alien clone destined to turn the tide of an intergalactic war. But knowing that and doing it are two very different things, as Tina discovers when destiny arrives and expects her to become a heroic starship captain. Read it for found family, thrilling momentum, an inclusive cast of characters, and a fascinating space setting.

• “Bruised” by Tanya Boteju. Nothing compares to the sudden pain of losing her parents in an accident, but that doesn’t stop Daya Wijesinghe from seeking out physical pain she can control. When she joins a rough-and-tumble roller derby team, however, she gets a lot more out of it than bruises. Daya’s reluctant journey toward healing is moving, while her growing relationship with roller derby (and her teammates) is equal parts fun and uplifting.

• “Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet” by Laekan Zea Kemp. Starring: Pen, who wants to defy her parents’ college expectations and open a pasteleria alongside her family’s taco restaurant in Austin, TX; and Xander, who wants to find his estranged dad and live without the constant stress of being undocumented. Pen and Xander begin a relationship that challenges them to examine what they need from their families, their community, and each other.

• “The Cost of Knowing” by Brittney Morris. Cursed with the ability to see the future of anything he touches, 16-year-old Alex is horrified by a vision of his brother Isaiah’s impending death. Determined to break the curse, Alex realizes that to challenge the future, he’ll have to dig into his ancestral past.

• “Lost in the Never Woods” by Aiden Thomas. Five years ago Wendy Darling and her younger brothers went missing in the woods, and only Wendy returned, with no memories of what happened. Now, just as more children disappear, a still-grieving Wendy encounters Peter – a boy she thought was imaginary – and her memories begin to resurface, along with a growing fear of what lurks in the woods. This eerie, haunting spin on Peter Pan is the second book by author Aiden Thomas.

