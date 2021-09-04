Libraries displaying 9/11 poster exhibit

The Delaware County District Library is participating in a Sept. 11 educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.

Told across 14 posters, the “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” poster exhibit includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

The poster displays will be up at all four Delaware County District Library locations now through Tuesday, Sept. 14. Due to space limitations, some locations will only have a portion of the posters on display, in which case there will be a booklet of the full display available at the Reference Desk to request and view.

This 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education, and inspiration as we prepare to observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald.

The Delaware County District Library has also compiled a list of resources for readers of all ages to learn more and remember the anniversary. Additionally, each branch has worked to create their own unique display of books and more to commemorate the day. The Delaware Main Library will present a photo montage, fire equipment from the Delaware Fire Department, an origami paper crane craft, and a “Tree of Hope” where patrons may write their hopes on leaves and add them to the tree.

The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for Humanities.

As this is the 20th anniversary of the events on Sept. 11, there is now an entire generation who didn’t live through the attacks. If you’re looking for resources to introduce your young reader to perspectives of the day, try one of these titles, recommended for elementary through high school students.

• “All We Have Left” by Wendy Mills. In interweaving stories of sixteen-year-olds, modern-day Jesse tries to cope with the ramifications of her brother’s death on 9/11, while in 2001, Alia, a Muslim, gets trapped in one of the Twin Towers and meets a boy who changes everything for her as flames rage around them.

• “The Memory of Things” by Gae Polisner. Racing to safety after witnessing the first Twin Tower collapse on September 11, 2001, sixteen-year-old Kyle, having been separated from his family, impulsively brings home a traumatized girl who has forgotten who she is.

• “What Were the Twin Towers?” by Jim O’Connor. Compelling, easy-to-read accounts of historical events that changed our world accompanied by 16 pages of photos and reproductions, as well as illustrations.

• “Towers Falling” by Jewell Parker Rhodes. Three dynamic fifth-graders who were born after September 11 work together on a project about how communities grow together, discovering how the attacks still powerfully affect their families and their neighborhood.

• “Branches of Hope: The 9/11 Survivor Tree” by Ann Magee. The journey of the Callery pear tree rescued from Ground Zero and replanted ten years later is presented alongside a wordless story following a girl and her firefighter uncle who is a 9/11 hero.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

