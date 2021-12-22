Cards, concerts and Christmas greetings

It isn’t every day that you receive a very unusual Christmas card. But this year I did. On the very first day of this month of December, I received a very nice Christmas card in the mail.

Right away I knew who it was from because of the return address. It was from the young couple, who invited us into their home, when I knocked on their door last May and asked if I could come in and see the room where I had been born. Since we hadn’t been in touch since then, I was pleased to see that we were remembered by them.

When I looked at the front of the card, I saw a nice outdoor scene. It was of a white house and a red barn in the country with the words “Merry Christmas.” And as I laid the card down, I said, “Wouldn’t it be nice if it was a picture of their own house and barn?” And immediately I picked it back up and looked at the house and saw a great similarity. So, after about five minutes, we decided it had to be the house I had been so happy to find and got to go inside seven months ago! And George was sure it had to be the same red barn as well. So, I sent them a letter asking if it was their house. And we got the confirmation that it was! What a wonderful card to have for Christmas! I ended up sending copies to all my relatives.

That takes care of the “card” part of the headline, and now for the “concert” part. Since we live in Buckeye Valley Local School District, and are senior citizens, we are pleased to be invited to a concert at BV each year just before Christmas. It was held on Friday, Dec. 9, at 9:30 a.m. at the high school auditorium.

In past years, they had a sit-down lunch served by the students. But this year it was a breakfast of fruit, sandwiches and desserts. As we filed in the door, we found we were in line to pick up the food of our choice and go inside the auditorium and be seated by the students.

First was the choir, with their wonderful director, singing some great Christmas music. That was followed by the orchestra, which filled the entire stage, all dressed in black and white. When the band director spoke, he was filled with joy to be able to play for the audience of senior citizens. It is pure joy to get to see and hear live music just for us from all the wonderful students who sing and play instruments so well. Every senior citizen is invited to come, and I hope they have another concert next year and that everyone will come to BV to enjoy it as much as we do.

The above stories of cards and concerts make me feel that it’s really Christmas. Previous years I have encouraged all readers to attend a Christmas candlelight service on Christmas Eve. Singing all the favorite Christmas hymns, being in a candlelit sanctuary while everyone’s candle is being lit, and singing “Silent Night,” is Christmas for me. If you haven’t already made plans to go, find a church that has one and be sure to be there.

Merry Christmas to everyone.

By Kay Conklin Contributing columnist

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

