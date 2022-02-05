Acclaimed illustrator to visit DCDL

I hope you were able to safely ride out our winter storm this week at home, and maybe you were lucky enough to curl up with a book or two.

This week we kick off the start of our 2022 author series with a visit from acclaimed illustrator R. Gregory Christie. Mr. Christie is one of the artists spotlighted in the “Telling A People’s Story” exhibition currently on display at Delaware County District Library Orange Branch.

He is an award-winning children’s book illustrator and lecturer with a long track record of creating inspiring art. His “Freedom in Congo Square” illustrations were recognized in 2017 with a Coretta Scott King Honor for Illustration and the book is the recipient of a Caldecott Honor.

We are excited to welcome Mr. Christie for a visit to the Orange Branch Library this Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, to lead several family-friendly events! On Friday, Mr. Christie will host a special after-hours paint night for teens and adults.

This event is currently full, but there is room on the waitlist.

Saturday morning, we’re excited to have Mr. Christie at the “Telling A People’s Story” exhibition, telling stories and giving guided tours of the art panels. Look forward to learning more about the artists and art styles that contributed to the history of art in African-American children’s illustrated literature spanning the past 50 years. Stop by anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the exhibit walk.

There are still a handful of seats available for a very special family activity on Saturday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. During that time, Mr. Christie will guide families in the creation of a children’s book, while teaching some art and book-binding techniques. Families or groups may work together to create one book. Save your seat at www.delawarelibrary.org/event.

Gregory Christie’s visit is brought in conjunction with the “Telling A People’s Story” exhibit, organized by the Miami University Art Museum through a grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation. The exhibit is presented through partnership with the Friends of the Delaware County District Library, Delaware African American Heritage Council, Richard M. Ross Museum, and the Arts Castle Delaware County Cultural Arts Center.

In case you read everything on your to read shelf this past week, here are some of the latest LibraryReads titles for February 2022. These books are among the top ten published this month that library staff across the United States are giving lots of love. Reviews are written by librarians across the country.

• “The Christie Affair: A Novel” by Nina de Gramont. “An intriguing take on Agatha Christie’s famous 11-day disappearance. In a Christie-esque subplot, Nan manipulates Agatha’s husband to leave her so that Nan can step in, but her plans go further. Interspersed in the story is Nan’s retelling of her own tragic background, and as it unfolds, her true objective comes to light. For fans of The Mystery of Mrs. Christie and The Guest Book.” — Maribeth Fisher, Scotch Plains Public Library, Scotch Plains, NJ

• “Black Cake: A Novel” by Charmaine Wilkerson. “In this extraordinary debut, two estranged siblings must reunite on the occasion of their mother’s death, opening old wounds and exposing long-held secrets. The novel is a rich, woven tapestry of cultures, characters, traditions, and social issues, with several “wow” moments along the way. For fans of The Vanishing Half and Ask Again, Yes.” — Ronni Krasnow, New York Public Library, New York, NY

• “Not the Witch You Wed” by April Asher. “Violet is perfectly happy being the triplet without magical powers. However, since reconnecting with high school heartbreaker and wolf shifter Lincoln Thorne, she suddenly has magic and is afraid she’ll be forced into an arranged marriage. What’s a witch to do but to fake-date a werewolf? A fun and light read for fans of The Ex Hex.” — Alicia Ahlvers, Henrico County Public Library, Henrico, VA

• “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb. “The one bright spot in Ray’s rough life is his love of playing the violin that once belonged to his great-ancestor, a slave. The instrument turns out to be a Stradivarius, creating all sorts of problems. This first-rate story offers a probing look at the experience of being a Black musician in the classical music world. Great for book clubs that enjoyed Harlem Shuffle and The Queen’s Gambit.” — Joan Hipp, Florham Park Public Library, Florham Park, NJ

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

