Restoring Lake Erie, creating Ohio jobs

Last week, we announced more good news for Ohio — because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan, we’re making a dramatic, $1 billion new investment in the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), to clean up the entire Great Lakes watershed and to support the jobs and businesses that depend on it.

The lake is one of the most important pieces of infrastructure in our state. It’s part of who we are, and our economy couldn’t function without it.

And we are going to make historic progress restoring our lake because of this infrastructure plan. This investment in the GLRI will allow us to clean up the Cuyahoga, Maumee and the Black River rivers. And that’s going to mean more growth along the lake and the rivers, more jobs, and more economic growth.

We know how many tourism jobs depend on Laker Erie, from Catawba Island and Put-in-Bay, to fishing at Marblehead, to vacations and family reunions at Maumee Bay State Park. And it’s not just tourism.

Last week the president came to Ohio for this announcement and visited the Shipyards in Lorain – a development along the lake with a brewery, event center, and coffee shops and bars, all drawing people to the waterfront. The Flats in Cleveland generate huge amounts of business in our city, and depend on the lake and the Cuyahoga River.

Much of my focus over the next few months will be ensuring Ohio gets its fair share of infrastructure investments like this one. This will make a big difference for Lake Erie, and for all the Ohioans who depend on it for their drinking water and their livelihoods.

Ohio has proved for years that we don’t have to choose between cleaning up the environment and growing the economy. We must do both. And we do it with Ohio workers leading the way.

Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the U.S. Senate.

