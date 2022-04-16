Bringing together people from different cultures

One of the very best things about the growth in Delaware County is the variety of cultures and languages that we can all appreciate and share with one another. The Delaware County District Library prides itself on being a gathering place for the community, fostering curiosity about the world around us, and connecting people from across those cultures.

Next Saturday, April 23, our Orange Branch Library is hosting “Darshana: a Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization.” All ages can learn about Hindu Dharma and its traditions in an open-minded environment of mutual respect and inspiration. This poster exhibit contains history, science, and cultural facts to open the doors to a world right here in Delaware County.

I’m so excited that the library is hosting this display, because libraries, like the books we house, can expand our horizons without requiring world travel or hurting our wallets. Armchair travel is a real joy, and the library is thrilled to be a part of that.

In line with the “Darshana” exhibit, here are some titles that feature Hindu American characters that will inspire you to visit the Orange Branch Library next weekend.

• “When Dimple Met Rishi” by Sandhya Menon. When Dimple Shah and Rishi Patel meet at a Stanford University summer program, Dimple is avoiding her parents’ obsession with “marriage prospects” but Rishi hopes to woo her into accepting arranged marriage with him.

• “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani. Shy twelve-year-old Nisha, forced to flee her home with her Hindu family during the 1947 partition of India, tries to find her voice and make sense of the world falling apart around her by writing to her deceased Muslim mother in the pages of her diary.

• “Silent Winds, Dry Seas” by Vinod Busjeet. In the 1950s, Vishnu Bhushan is a young boy yet to learn the truth beyond the rumors of his family’s fractured histories—an alliance, as his mother says, of two bankrupt families. In evocative chapters, the first two decades of Vishnu’s life in Mauritius unfolds with heart wrenching closeness as he battles his ambition to experience the world beyond, and the cultural, political, and familial turmoil that hold on to him.

• “Festival of Colors” by Kabir Sehgal & Surishtha Sehgal. Siblings Chintoo and Mintoo collect flowers and press the petals into a fine powder as they prepare for Holi, the Indian springtime Festival of Colors. This picture books is filled with beautiful illustrations sure to captivate any little one.

• “Aru Shah and the End of Time” by Roshani Choksi. Twelve-year-old Aru stretches the truth to fit in at her private school, but when she is dared to prove an ancient lamp is cursed, she inadvertently frees an ancient demon. This was printed under middle grade favorite Rick Riordan’s publishing imprint, so you know your tweens will love it.

• “Laxmi’s Mooch” by Shelly Anand. After Laxmi’s friend Zoe points out the hairs on her lip, Laxmi is very self-conscious until her East Indian parents help her to accept and celebrate her appearance. A sweet tale about accepting others and celebrating ourselves.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_DSC_4277_Hannah.jpg

By Hannah Simpson Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!