Finding ways to keep your memory sharp

Whenever I run into any old acquaintance, it seems that our conversations are always about aging. Mostly in the area of “memory.” You’ve heard the line, “I can’t remember what I did yesterday, but I can tell you what I did 10 years ago.” I’m aware that I have fallen into that category.

I have been talked into taking the new pills for memory that you see advertised on TV every day. When I started taking them, I was faithful in taking one every morning, but now, some days I forget.

When I read the label, I saw that they are made with a lot of Vitamin D. Maybe it’s the Vitamin D that I need.

I don’t know if heredity has anything to do with our having a good memory or not. My mother never forgot a thing in all her 83 years, while my dad was living in the past during the last eight years of his life. He often asked where his “little girls” were, and there we were, now grown-up women.

Recently when I ran into an old acquaintance, she mentioned a mutual friend who wasn’t doing very well now. I didn’t know what to make of that statement, but I didn’t ask. I didn’t want to picture that person living a life with Alzheimer’s. In fact, I don’t want to picture anyone having to live that type of life.

How is your memory? I have often read about doing more things that cause you to have to use your brain to figure them out. One thing “not” to do is to sit in front of the TV for hours and hours on end. Reading books is supposed to be better. I am not a crossword puzzle person, but those who are seem to swear it helps them have a better memory.

I remember the first time I saw a woman coming toward me to say something, and I knew I should know her, but I couldn’t remember who she was. The thing to do is to come right out and ask what their name is, and then you can continue with your conversation.

I am writing about memory because recently, it’s not just names of persons that I can’t remember, it’s also names of places that I can’t remember. My daughters and husband help me by filling in at the right spots. Maybe I should be sure to take those memory pills every morning and see if they really well help. And I just realized that I had put water on to boil for hot tea, and I better check because it may have boiled away by now.

By Kay Conklin Contributing columnist

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

