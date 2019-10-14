JanTausch ‘focused on preserving Delaware’s grandeur’

Dear resident of the city of Delaware, Ward 4,

On Nov. 5, you will have the opportunity to cast your vote for the person you wish to represent you on Delaware City Council. I hope you will consider casting your vote for Sarah JanTausch.

Sarah grew up in Delaware’s 4th Ward, attended school here at Delaware Christian, and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University. She still resides in the neighborhood she grew up in. Sarah is passionate about her hometown and is committed to preserving its history. Through careful planning and policy making, she is focused on preserving Delaware’s grandeur, while helping make Delaware one of the most attractive cities in the Midwest to live, work, and raise a family.

As a Delaware city native myself, Sarah shares my love and admiration for this community, and I believe she is the most qualified candidate to represent the 4th Ward on Delaware City Council.

Please vote for Sarah JanTausch on Nov. 5.

Natalie Fravel

Delaware County Clerk of Common Pleas Courts

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_Gazette-4.jpg