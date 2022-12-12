Berlin wins Big Walnut Invitational

Garrett Farver, J.T. Tompkins and Austin Lambert took home first-place points in their respective weight classes, and plenty of other Bears placed as well as the Olentangy Berlin boys wrestling team won Saturday’s Big Walnut Invitational in Sunbury.

Berlin took top honors with 268 points. Granville and Pickerington North tied for second with identical 218 team totals while Hilliard Darby and host Big Walnut smoothed out the top five with respective totals of 200.5 and 147.

Buckeye Valley was also in action, finishing seventh with 128 points.

Farver pinned Northmor’s Ashton Clark in 2:21 to win the first-place match at 175. Tompkins, meanwhile, cruised past Paint Valley’s Hunter Freeman in the final at 215 while Lambert forced Granville’s Ian Rutherford to the mat in just 36 seconds to capture the crown at 285.

Other Berlin standouts included Logan Whited (second at 120), Peter Emery (second at 132), Austin Huffine (third at 165), Ethan Guevara (fifth at 190), Chase Cone (fifth at 144), Sam Davis (fifth at 106), Dylan Helmers (fifth at 175), Luke Martin (fifth at 126), John Peterson (sixth at 138), Max McGee (sixth at 285), Zander Tompkins (sixth at 157), Grant Gibson (sixth at 113) and Brayden Becker-Shaw (sixth at 144).

The Golden Eagles were led by Nathaniel Richey, who pinned Whited in 4:31 to take top honors at 120; and Nathan Barnes, who beat Emery 8-2 to pick up first-place points at 132.

Other BW placers included Eli Hadden (fifth at 113), Griffin Mininger (fourth at 126), Micah Evans (fourth at 157), Jayden Stone (fourth at 165) and Garrett Osborne (sixth at 190).

Ripley Szanati led the Barons, edging Dublin Jerome’s Thomas Leonard to win the first-place match at 150. Landon Froehlich (third at 175), Sam Jones (third at 190), Jaxson Upper (fourth at 215) and Clay Whitaker (sixth at 165) also placed for BV.

Logan Invitational

Isaiah Clark, Ayden Van Hoose and Erik Wells won individual titles to lead Delaware Hayes to a first-place showing at Saturday’s Logan Invitational.

Clark pinned Logan’s Aiden Jones-Dewey in 5:53 in the final at 144, Van Hoose beat Buckeye Local’s Denvar Nelson 11-8 at 157 and Wells beat Zanesville’s Christian Ramirez 2-1 to take top honors at 285.

Others standouts included C.J. Arroyo Thompson (second at 132), Isaac Wheeler (second at 215), Alex Bricker (third at 106), Peyton Bailey (fourth at 157), Izeyah Boose (fifth at 113), William Cox (fifth at 120), Jake Oesterle (fifth at 138), Kameron Burden (fifth at 150) and Levi Collins (fifth at 175).

The Pacers won with a team total of 223.5.

Delaware Hayes opens season with win at Logan invite