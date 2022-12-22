Big 3rd lifts Braves over Anthony Wayne

The Olentangy boys basketball team used a big third quarter to pull away for a 51-41 non-league win over Anthony Wayne on the second day of the Grube Family Holiday Classic Thursday at Defiance.

The Braves (4-3), who built a 12-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 23-21 edge by halftime, broke things open with a 17-6 third.

Jack Huskey, who finished with a game-best 19 points, hit two of his four three-pointers in the third. Gavin Grover was also a big part of the game-deciding push, collecting seven of his 15 points in the quarter.

Logan Thrapp and Reid Apke were also solid in the win, finishing with eight and seven points, respectively.

Olentangy Berlin 66, Aiken 33

Derek Goodman and Noah Gamble had 14 points apiece to lead the Bears to their second win in as many days with a lopsided victory over Aiken Thursday afternoon at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Up just a bucket, 14-12, at the end of the first quarter, Berlin outscored Aiken 19-6 in the second to take control. The Bears won the third 17-7 to all but seal the deal before smoothing out the scoring summary with a 15-8 fourth.

Also: Bexley 51, Buckeye Valley 32.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Orange got into the win column Thursday, using a balanced attack to knock off host Zanesville 60-44 in non-league action.

Emma Delmore and Ava Ongaro led the charge with 12 points apiece while Jordyn Pelles and Jordan Sullivan finished with 11 each.

Zanesville’s Jersey Draughn led all scorers with 21 points in the setback.

Olentangy 66, Marion Harding 31

Kate Mosher poured in a team-leading 17 points, Whitney Stafford added 11 and Chayla Rankin coupled 10 points with seven blocks as the Braves rolled past the visiting Presidents Thursday night in Lewis Center.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_delgazette-6.jpg