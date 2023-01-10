Fast start not enough for Pacers

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team came out ready to play in front of the home crown, taking a two-point lead into the second quarter, but visiting Canal Winchester turned the tables before the break, parlaying a big halftime lead into a 73-42 OCC-Capital Division win Tuesday night in Delaware.

The Pacers, who have had an up-and-down season so far, had a lot of ups early on against the Indians.

After Canal’s Kay Dunn came up with a steal and transition hoop, giving her team a brief 7-6 edge, Hayes’ Adrionna Brown answered with a driving layup to put the Pacers back on top and force an Indian timeout with 2:08 left in the opening quarter.

A three-pointer from Eleanor Bennett helped Hayes stay on top before Samantha Toney beat the first-quarter buzzer with a mid-range jumper to make it a 15-13 game.

It was all downhill from there, though, at least for the Pacers as the Indians used a 15-0 run in the second to take control. London Johnson hit a three to push the Canal lead to 21-17 before Dunn converted a three-point play the hard way to bump the edge to 25-17 midway through the quarter.

Another three, this time from Emily Fusek, ballooned the lead a little more before Toney scored inside off a nice find from Brown to momentarily stop the bleeding.

The Indians outscored the Pacers 26-5 in the second and, when the dust finally settled, the teams played relatively even the rest of the way. Unfortunately for Hayes, the damage was already done.

Upper Arlington 44, Olentangy Berlin 28

The Bears never quite found their scoring touch, falling behind 8-2 by the end of the first quarter en route to a non-league setback at the hands of the host Golden Bears Tuesday night in Upper Arlington.

Layla Merriweather led Berlin with 12 points while UA’s Ceylone Brooks poured in a game-best 19.

Olentangy Liberty 58, Dublin Jerome 34

Gigi Bower had 18 points, Maria Stack added 10 of her own and Addison Marston had nine blocks to lead the Patriots past the Celtics Tuesday night in Dublin.

Kadence Conley led Jerome with six points.

Also: Olentangy Orange 46, Thomas Worthington 32.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes led 15-13 after a competitive first quarter, but buckled down on the defensive end after that, limiting host Canal Winchester to just two points in the second quarter and two more in the third on the way to a convincing 56-29 OCC-Capital Division win Tuesday night.

Jesse Burris led a balanced attack — a Pacer offense which featured 11 different scores — with 13 points. Carter Piatt-Brown was next with eight while Jeremiah Russell, Anthony Wilson, Will Sims and Jake Lowman finished with six points apiece.

The Indians’ Colin Minerd led all scorers with 14 points in the setback.

Olentangy Berlin 49, Upper Arlington 46

Derek Goodman poured in a game-best 22 points — including the game-winning triple — and Noah Gamble added 17 as the Bears held off the host Golden Bears for a non-league win Tuesday night in Upper Arlington.

Nate Schoeny led UA with 10 points in the loss.

Dublin Coffman 70, Olentangy 57

The Shamrocks started fast and never looked back, outscoring the visiting Braves 22-13 in the first quarter and 22-12 in the second to build a big lead it turned into a non-league win Tuesday night in Dublin.

Jack Huskey and Harrison Ronnebaum led Olentangy with 23 and 21 points, respectively, while Colin McClure had 22 for Coffman.

Buckeye Valley 47, Pleasant 43

The Spartans won the third quarter 10-3 to take a one-point lead into the fourth, but the host Barons outscored them 17-12 over the course of the final eight minutes of action to secure a solid non-league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

BV bullied Pleasant on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 35-16. Brendan Stalf led the charge with a double-double — 11 points and 11 rebounds — while Zane Melvin had a team-best 13 points in the win.

Big Walnut 57, Dublin Scioto 48

Conor Watters and Trent Minor netted 22 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Golden Eagles to a solid league road win over the Irish Tuesday night in Dublin.

Minor had 10 rebounds and four assists to go with his strong scoring night.

Also: Dublin Jerome 56, Olentangy Liberty 51; Olentangy Orange 86, Thomas Worthington 78, OT.

Delaware Hayes’ Samantha Toney puts up a shot over Canal Winchester’s Kate Ratliff during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC showdown in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_IMG_9154-2.jpg Delaware Hayes’ Samantha Toney puts up a shot over Canal Winchester’s Kate Ratliff during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Strong 2nd quarter lifts Indians to league win