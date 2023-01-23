Osborne, Barons cruise past KIPP

Carlie Osborne continues to run the show with record-tying effectiveness for the Buckeye Valley girls basketball team, equaling the school record with 13 assists in a 55-24 non-league win over visiting KIPP Columbus Saturday night in Delaware.

The Barons set the tone with a 12-2 first quarter and never looked back.

Addison Graham had a three as BV built its early lead. Ella Hazelrigg then got going in the second quarter, scoring a couple buckets before netting seven points as part of a 17-7 third quarter the Barons used to all but seal the deal. Emily Huston also had a big third, hitting a couple three-pointers.

Hazelrigg had a game-best 16 points while Huston added 13 on the strength of a game-best three triples. Hazely Wagner was also solid in the win, finishing with 11 points. Osborne’s 13 assists, meanwhile, bumped her total up to 23 over the course of the last two games.

Jazmyne Barnes and Raziah Riley had eight points apiece to pace KIPP.

Next up, Buckeye Valley (12-6), which has already doubled its win total from a season ago, returns to league play against host Whitehall-Yearling tonight.

Olentangy Berlin 46, Mount Vernon 22

Layla Merriweather poured in a game-best 21 points to lead the Bears past the visiting Yellow Jackets in non-league action Saturday night in Delaware.

Berlin led 11-4 after a strong opening quarter. The Bears only added to their edge from there, using a 16-7 second to take control.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley outscored host Worthington Christian in each of the middle two quarters, slicing an early 11-point deficit to just three heading into the fourth, but couldn’t complete the comeback en route to a 56-47 setback Saturday night.

The Warriors won the fourth 14-8 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Brendan Stalf led the Barons with 14 points to go with nine rebounds — both team-highs. Cam Richardson and Markus Frijas backed Stalf with seven points apiece while Noah Huss finished with six points and eight boards in the loss.

Olentangy Liberty 49, St. Charles 36

Alex Okuley, Matt Wilson and Jackson Mikola all hit three-pointers as the Patriots used a 15-6 third quarter to erase a halftime deficit and notch a non-league win over the visiting Cardinals Saturday in Powell.

Okuley led a balanced attack with 12 points while James Hummell added seven.

Olentangy Orange 60, Olentangy 46

The Pioneers started fast and never looked back, building a 14-4 first-quarter lead on the way to a non-league win over the Braves Saturday in Lewis Center.

Olentangy chipped away with a 14-11 second quarter, but Orange won each of the last two to account for the final margin.

Jordan Edwards and Elias Lewis led the Pioneers with 16 points apiece. Gavin Grover, meanwhile, had a game-best 23 points for the Braves.

