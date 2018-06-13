Godfrey posts 70 at Sunnehanna Amateur qualifier

Grant Godfrey didn’t finish Sunday where he wanted to.

The University of Toledo junior and former Delaware Hayes standout posted a solid round, but finished a stroke away from qualifying for the prestigious Sunnehanna Amateur. He tied for fifth with a two-under-par 70 during the qualifier at the Bedford Springs Old Course in Bedford, Pa.

During the day, though, he was exactly where he wanted to be: out on the golf course.

“I wouldn’t say there was any silver lining,” Godfrey said after missing the cut by a single stroke. “But, every chance I get to compete is a learning experience and a chance to get better.”

For Godfrey, getting back on the course was a big deal.

“I had to redshirt this year (at Toledo) because of back issues I’ve been dealing with since my senior year of high school,” he said. “This was my second tournament back in eight months, so I’m excited to get back to competing … I’ve missed those first-tee jitters and watching my dad live and die by every shot.”

The event was delayed by an hour due to over an inch of rain and fog, but Godfrey shot well once he got on the course. He finished with five birdies and hit 14 greens.

“I was just being aggressive,” he said. “I knew I had to go out and post a number, so I just went for everything. There’s no reason to play scared or timid in this game … the golf course isn’t going to hand you birdies, you have to go out and take them from it.”

Under normal circumstances, Godfrey played well enough to advance. The event wasn’t played under normal circumstances, though. The weather made sure of that. A handful of the original 72 competitors withdrew early, so, instead of taking five qualifiers, only the top four made it out.

Next up, Godfrey will compete in the Porter Cup Qualifier June 25 at Niagara Falls County Club. After that, it’s on to the Ohio Amateur Championship at Wedgewood Country Club. He finished tied for second in the event last year.

“For the events coming up I plan on working on the basics in my setup alignment and ball position,” Godfrey said. “I’m hitting it really well right now, so I’m not going to change anything in my swing. As always, I’m going to work on my short game because that’s the easiest way to knock off strokes.”

