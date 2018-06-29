Godfrey qualifies for Porter Cup

Ben Crenshaw, Phil Mickelson, David Duval … Grant Godfrey?

It’s not easy to earn a spot in a sentence with some of golf’s great names, but, after firing a 70 in this week’s qualifier at Niagara Falls Country Club, Godfrey did just that.

His round earned him a shot at competing in the Porter Cup July 18-21 — a championship Crenshaw, Mickelson and Duval were all fortunate enough to win.

“The Porter Cup is one of the top amateur events,” Godfrey, a current University of Toledo Rocket and former Delaware Hayes Pacer, said. “A lot of great players in the PGA have played in this event and it has great history. That means a lot to me … to be able to play in such a great tournament with all the top amateurs in the country. I can’t wait to go out and show people what I can do.”

Godfrey certainly didn’t have any problem doing just that in the qualifier. Eight players made the cut, with Godfrey’s 70 good enough to tie for fifth place. The low round was a 66 while three others finished with 69s.

Godfrey had five birdies on the way to qualifying by one stroke.

The first round of the Porter Cup is set to get underway Wednesday, July 18 at 8 a.m. at Niagara Falls Country Club. The second and third rounds will be played Thursday and Friday before the championship wraps up with Saturday’s final round and awards ceremony.

Grant Godfrey, a current University of Toledo Rocket and former Delaware Hayes Pacer, competes in a collegiate event earlier this year. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_portercup.jpg Grant Godfrey, a current University of Toledo Rocket and former Delaware Hayes Pacer, competes in a collegiate event earlier this year.