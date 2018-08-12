Braves, Pacers take top 2 spots at Pacer Invite

A couple area tennis teams got the season started in style as Olentangy finished first and host Delaware Hayes closed second at the Pacer Invitational Saturday in Delaware.

The Braves won all five flights (first, second and third singles and first and second doubles) on the way to 35 points. The Pacers took second on a pair (first singles and first doubles) and third on the others en route to 22 points.

Marysville finished third with 20 points. Westerville North (14), Buckeye Valley (11) and Worthington Kilbourne (8), meanwhile, smoothed out the scoring summary.

Olentangy’s Nour Khayat finished 3-0 to nab top honors at first singles while Priganka Agochia and Archita Sriram did the same at second and third singles, respectively.

Amanda Jones and Jothsna Sabbasani won all three of their matches at first doubles and Faith Shielu and Khushi Agarwal were perfect at second doubles.

Hayes’ second-place performances came from Grace Brinkmoeller, who was 2-1 at first singles, and the duo of Kailah Breece and Sydney Wolf at second doubles.

The Pacers’ Sarah Midura and Evelyn Miganou closed third at first doubles while Renae Haferman and Grace Martin finished third at second and third singles, respectively.

Buckeye Valley’s Kaylie Swanger won a match at third singles while the Barons’ duo of Emily Harbison and Summer Shawver picked up a win at second doubles.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy’s Cameron Casto nabbed individual medalist honors with a 68 while Olentangy Berlin fired a combined 292 to take the team title at Saturday’s Steve Youmans Classic at Oakhaven.

“Cam just stayed focused and didn’t get ahead of himself,” Olentangy coach Joel Glassburn said. “He didn’t make a bogey all day and his ball striking was really good.”

The Bears’ Bryce Reed finished one stroke behind Casto to lead Berlin to its third-straight win. Leila Raines was also solid, finishing with a 71 while Brady Casto and Tanner Shimp, who both fired 76s, also contributed to the win.

“It’s good to see Berlin win our event as they were all part of my program in the past … except for Leila, but she was a Brave, too,” Glassburn said.

Olentangy Orange, led by Nathan Brown’s 72, finished second with a combined 297. Alex Cabungcal (74), Luke Johnson (75) and Corbin Bentley also scored for the Pioneers.

The host Braves were next with a 301 — Ben Nash shot a solid 77 to back Cameron Casto’s standout performance — while Olentangy Liberty finished fourth with a 304. Caden Gallagher and Grant Smeltzer led the Patriots with 74s.

Delaware Hayes was also in action, finishing 10th with a 317. Jake Ross was the Pacers’ low man with a 75.

