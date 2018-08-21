New faces lead Eagles

2018 SCHEDULE
Aug. 24 — Vs. Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 — Vs. Buckeye Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 — Vs. Dublin Scioto, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 — @ Olentangy Orange, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 — Vs. Marysville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 — Vs. Newark, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 — @ Franklin Heights, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 — @ New Albany, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 — Vs. Groveport, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 — @ Canal Winchester, 7 p.m.
2017 RESULTS (4-6, 4-1 OCC Capital)
Aug. 25 — @ Johnstown, L, 3-0
Sept. 1 — Vs. Worthington Kilbourne, L, 21-14
Sept. 7 — @ Dublin Scioto, L, 51-21
Sept. 15 — Vs. Olentangy Orange, L, 35-10
Sept. 22 — @ Westerville South, L, 47-14
Sept. 29 — @ Newark, W, 47-14
Oct. 6 — Vs. Franklin Heights, W, 21 -14
Oct. 13 — Vs. New Albany, W, 14-0
Oct. 20 — @ Groveport, W, 14-13
Oct. 27 — Vs. Canal Winchester, L, 38-6
2018 BIG WALNUT ROSTER
1 Dante Chuuom
2 Craig Norman
3 Sam Elliott
4 Nathan Lawyer
5 Jagger Barnett
6 Frank Crotinger
7 Ryan Coletta
8 Ronk Lucas
9 John White
10 Nathan Montgomery
11 Clayton Bell
12 Jake Summers
13 Caleb Meade
14 Sam Fortney
15 Jake Bale
16 Gordon Rond
17 Justin Embaugh
18 zach Barnecut
19 Cohen Andreini
20 Andy VanHouten
21 Jacob Ronk
22 Jakob Daniels
23 Pavel Beadle
24 Ryne Conley
25 Brady Hershberger
26 Jimmy Gianessi
27 Mitchell Truax
28 Tyler Crotinger
29 Will Doty
30 Mitchell Embaugh
31 Jonathan Embaugh
33 Gage Sutton
34 A.J. Leasure
40 Luke Chiles
44 Caden Williams
45 Matt Fry
50 Josh Hageman
51 Justin Blair
52 Aiden Rond
53 Mahlon Spangler
54 Wes Coey
55 Quintin Humphries
56 C.J. Rockwell
57 Tanner Merdeath
58 Jake Ross
59 Alex Fletcher
60 Kelton Thompson
63 Henry Sydnor
64 Bryce Wardlow
70 Max Lenz
75 Holden Williams
78 Gavin McKelvey
81 Jacob Lundberg
84 Drew Sydnor
88 Bryce Crotinger
90 Nicky Henderson
97 Alex Ferguson
A little leadership can go a long way … just look at how far it took the Big Walnut football team last season.
In case you need a refresher, the Golden Eagles lost all five of their non-conference games. Losing all-everything linebacker and running back Abe Myers — currently a preferred walk-on at Ohio State — in the fourth game certainly didn’t help matters, either.
Things weren’t looking good for BW. Instead of letting the season slip away, though, the Eagles went on to win each of their first four league games and nab a share of the OCC-Capital crown.
How? BW coach Joe Weaver said great leadership was a key piece to the run. Hopefully, he said, some of that rubbed off on this year’s group.
“We’ve got new faces, no question about it … and that’s OK,” he said. “They were around and they were a part of last year as well … they grew from it, too. You take bits and pieces from each team and these guys saw what strong leadership can do.
“We’ll see if they can apply it this year … so far they’re doing a heck of a job with it.”
On the offensive side of the ball, guys looking to step into more of a leadership role include seniors Jimmy Gianessi, Andy VanHouten and Nathan Lawyer. All three saw time in the backfield last fall.
“They each have their own things they bring to the backfield, but the thing I like most about them is they all run hard.” Weaver said. “They all like to lower their pad level and break free. It’s a good group to work with.”
Juniors Tyler Crotinger and Mitchell Embaugh could also collect some carries, Weaver said.
The rest of the skill players have some experience as well, with receivers Sam Elliott, Dante Chuuom and tight end Craig Norman all returning to the fold. Seniors Jakob Daniels and Nathan Montgomery and sophomores Zach Barnecut and Brady Hershberger will look to add depth outside.
The line is a bit thin, at least from an experience standpoint, but BW will have senior Wes Coey returning to his starting tackle spot. Beyond that, Weaver said a crew including seniors Josh Hageman, C.J. Rockwell and Aiden Rond, juniors Max Lenz, Henry Sydnor and Quintin Humphries and sophomores Kelton Thompson and Bryce Wardlow will look to fill the holes left by a handful of starters lost to graduation.
As for the guy (or guys) running the show behind that line, junior Lucas Ronk and sophomore Jagger Barnett are competing for time at quarterback.
“Right now they are both still battling,” Weaver said. “Both are pushing each other, building each other up and supporting each other.”
Defensively, Weaver said Ronk, Humphries, Gianessi, Lawyer, Crotinger, Coey, Rockwell, Hageman, Caden and Holden Williams, Ryan Coletta, Ryne Conley, Gavin Mckelvey, A.J. Leasure and Pavel Beadle are expected to make plays as linemen and linebackers.
Elliott, Chuuom, Montgomery, Bryce Crotinger, Mitchell Truax and Jacob Ronk will be among the players Big Walnut will count on to roam the secondary and make plays on the ball.
Of course, you can’t make plays on the ball unless you get to the ball — something Weaver said the Eagles are focusing on.
“How good we are on defense is going to be predicated on how well we run to the ball,” the coach said. “We can’t rely on blitzes … we have to rely on our fundamentals and technique to get us to the ball in a hurry.
“We pride ourselves on defense. Defense is a very important part of the game and the kids get that. We have a bunch of hungry kids that just want to play their tails off … and the cool thing is they love doing it with the guys next to them. They take pride in representing each other the right way.”
Big Walnut opens the season with three straight home games against Johnstown, Buckeye Valley and Dublin Scioto. The first and third are the same as last year. BV, though, is a new opponent this time around.
“It’s a little restoration of an old Delaware Country rivalry,” Weaver said of the Week 2 showdown against the Barons. “I grew up playing here and that was always a knock-down, drag-out game. I look for it to be the same this year. They’ve got things rolling over there. They’re doing a nice job, they have good athletes, good coaching … it’s going to be a fun one.”