Olentangy rolls past Upper Arlington

Olivia Margolies did a little of everything Thursday, finishing with a team-best 12 kills to go with five digs, three aces and two blocks to lead the Olentangy girls volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-18 win over host Upper Arlington.

Maggie Samijlenko ran the offense with 16 assists, Madyson Chitty added 19 digs and Abby O’Donnell had six kills and four blocks in the win.

Big Walnut 3, Westerville Central 0

Mac Podraza had a team-best nine kills and Emily Vance added nine aces to lead the Golden Eagles to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-21 non-league win over the visiting Warhawks Thursday in Sunbury.

Caroline Speelman and Kaley Rammelsberg backed Podraza with eight kills apiece while Kelsie Imertreijs finished with five.

Delaware Christian 3, Granville Christian 0

Grace Williams finished with 10 of her team’s 21 aces to lead the Eagles to a lopsided 25-6, 25-12, 25-4 win over Granville Christian Thursday night.

Williams had 15 assists to go with the aces while Maggie Broadfoot finished with six aces, seven kills and six digs. Lyssi Snouffer was also solid, collecting 10 kills to go with 11 digs and two aces; and Allison Grove added eight kills of her own.

Delaware Hayes 3, Dublin Scioto 1

The Pacers got it done defensively en route to a 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over the visiting Irish Thursday in Delaware.

“We showed a lot of poise and our back-row play was solid,” Hayes coach Raynard Martin said.

Sydney Krewson finished with a team-best 28 digs while Mia Thompson added 20 and Emily Gray finished with 14.

Krewson and Hadlee Bruns also got it done offensively, finishing with 10 kills apiece.

Also: Olentangy Liberty def. Gahanna Lincoln 25-14, 25-12, 25-13.

GIRLS GOLF

The Olentangy Liberty girls golf team posted another solid round Thursday at Scioto Reserve, knocking off visiting Gahanna Lincoln 160-174.

Kavya Manocha was a co-medalist, firing a 36 to even the effort of the Lions’ Kayla Davis.

Dublin Scioto 197, Buckeye Valley 221

Mackenzie Furches fired a personal-best 45 to lead the Barons during Thursday’s showdown against the host Irish at Rolling Meadows.

Other BV scorers included Emily Longworth (56), Kirsten Fridley (59) and Becca Herriott (69).

GIRLS TENNIS

Caroline Sproule and the doubles duos of Kortney Reed and Livie Mauger and Tyler Reed and Hannah Logan picked up wins as the Olentangy Orange girls tennis team knocked off Olentangy Liberty 3-2 Thursday in Powell.

Sproule won 6-3, 6-2 at third singles, Kortney Reed and Mauger notched a 6-4, 7-5 win at first doubles and Tyler Reed and Logan won 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles.

Liberty’s wins came from Maddie Atway (6-1, 6-0 at first singles) and Dani Shoenly (6-4, 3-6, 10-8 at second singles).

Canal Winchester 3, Big Walnut 2

Lindsay Hill and the doubles duo of Hannah Kaiser and Ava Boldizar picked up wins for the Golden Eagles, but the visiting Indians won on the other three courts to slip away with an OCC win Thursday in Sunbury.

Hill beat Canal’s Callie Tate 6-1, 6-1 at first singles while Kaiser and Boldizar handled Lydia Angel and Layla Fox 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.

Thomas Worthington 3, Delaware Hayes 2

Hayes’ Evelyn Mignanou and the doubles duo of Renae Haferman and Alana Kay picked up key wins, but visiting Thomas Worthington won a marathon match at second doubles to secure an OCC win Thursday in Delaware.

Mignanou won 7-6, 6-3 at third singles and Haferman and Kay notched a 6-4, 6-2 win at first doubles.

It all came down to second doubles, though, where the Pacers’ Sarah Midura and Kailah Breece put up quite a battle before falling 6-7, 6-3, 6-7 in a three-hour match.

Also: Dublin Jerome 5, Olentangy Berlin 0.

BOYS SOCCER

Nate Winkler and Carson Palmer added a pair of second-half goals as visiting Liberty Union pulled away for a 2-0 non-league win over host Buckeye Valley Thursday in Delaware.

Cole Davis had four saves for the Barons, who couldn’t quite get anything going on the offensive end.

“Their back line just wouldn’t let us get through … or around, or anything,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “One goal in three matches. We need to figure something out to generate some looks at goal. We’re going to take a hard look at some video tomorrow and come up with some new ideas.”

Also: DeSales 5, Olentangy Orange 0; Olentangy Liberty 2, Gahanna Lincoln 1; Grove City Christian 1, Delaware Christian 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hayes’ Alyssa Griner converted a penalty kick to even things at a goal apiece early in the second half, but visiting Bishop Watterson added a pair of late tallies to notch a 3-1 non-league win Thursday in Delaware.

