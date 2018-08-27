Freshmen lead Pacers past Monarchs

The Delaware Hayes boys golf team got a boost from its freshmen Monday, with a trio of first-year players leading the charge in a 161-167 win over host Marysville at Darby Creek.

Brady Gazarek led the Pacers with a 38, Colin Bibler was right behind him with a 39 and Mark Sulek carded a 41. Luke Gazarek also scored, finishing with a 43.

The freshmen are playing solid golf right now, no doubt, but Hayes coach Andy Graham said the older guys have to get some credit for the Pacers’ recent run of success (they won Saturday’s Northridge Viking Invitational at Clover Valley) as well.

“We have great leadership on this team,” Graham said. “The upperclassmen have been accepting of the younger guys. Not only have they allowed them to come on this ride, but they’ve really helped them along the way. They all want to be the low scorers, obviously, but they’re fine if it’s the younger guys.”

Monday’s dual couldn’t have come at a better time as the Pacers are slated to play the third OCC match of the season right back at Darby Creek Wednesday afternoon.

GIRLS GOLF

Mackenzie Furches shot a 48 and Emily Longworth followed with a 58 to lead Buckeye Valley to a win over host Marion Harding Monday at Marion Country Club.

Kirsten Fridley (57) and Becca Herriott (61) also scored for the Barons, who shot a combined 224.

BOYS SOCCER

Felipe Scharff found the back of the net twice, Ben Daily scored another and the defense did its job as Buckeye Valley picked up a 3-0 MOAC win over host River Valley Monday evening.

“Our back four kept all of their shots from distance and our holding mids really slowed their attack,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “Obviously, Felipe had a strong game, both shooting and distributing.”

Scharff broke the scoring seal off a feed from A.J. Nicolosi in the 25th minute. His second goal came early in the second half while Daily smoothed out the scoring summary off a drop pass from Eli Aquino in the 59th minute.

“It’s really nice to get one in the ‘W’ column,” Staley said. “It’s even better to open league play with a win. River Valley gets better every year, so we knew we would have to be ready to play tonight.”

Cole Davis and Jack Scheeler each had four saves will splitting time in the Baron (1-2-1, 1-0-0) goal.

BV returns to action Thursday against visiting Delaware Christian at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Daelynn Rosser and Hannah Cowan scored a pair of goals apiece to lead Buckeye Valley to a dominant 6-0 win over visiting River Valley Monday in Delaware.

The Barons also got goals from Allison Coburn (assisted by Rosser) and Sela Whitney.

As lopsided as it was, it could’ve been much, much worse as River Valley keeper Kenzington Hage finished with 19 saves.

BV goalies Cami Crawford and Liz Gedde, meanwhile, combined for two.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut picked up a convincing non-league win Monday, cruising past visiting Westerville North 5-0 in Sunbury.

Golden Eagle winners included Lindsay Hill (6-1, 6-0 at first singles), Kina Ehlers (6-2, 6-1 at second singles), Ava Boldizar (6-2, 6-1 at third singles), the duo of Ciara Matos and Lindsey Stevens (6-1, 6-0 at first doubles) and Addy Smith and Karen Ambrose (6-2, 6-1 at second doubles).

Also: Columbus Academy 3, Olentangy Orange 2.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Orange 0, New Albany 0; Bishop Hartley 1, Olentangy Berlin 0.

