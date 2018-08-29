Orange wins 3rd OCC event; Liberty still in control

The Olentangy Orange boys golf team put together its best round of OCC play Tuesday, at least from a standings standpoint, winning the third league event with a 318 at Denison.

The Pioneers shot a 306 earlier this season at Turnberry, but that effort was still several strokes short of first-place Olentangy Liberty.

This time, though, Orange found itself at the top.

Alex Cabungcal and Nathan Brown finished with 73s to lead the Pioneers while Corbin Bentley (85) and Brendan Cabungcal (87) also scored.

The showing bumped Orange’s record to 7-5 overall with one OCC match to play.

Liberty, which was a perfect 8-0 in league play before Tuesday’s showdown, finished with a 321 — a mark good enough for third. The Patriots’ 10-2 overall record, though, still has them in firm control of first place. Olentangy, which finished fourth at Denison, is tied for second at 6-6 through three events.

Logan McCarrell led Liberty with a 76 while Josh Steyer (79), Caden Gallagher (81) and Andrew Blosser (85) also chipped in.

The Braves were boosted by Cameron Casto’s 81. Other Olentangy scorers included Bennett Zeitner (82), Garrett Leckrone (83) and Chas Martin (84).

OCC Cardinal at Darby Creek

Olentangy Berlin finished second with a combined 311 and Delaware Hayes was third with a 321 at Tuesday’s third OCC event at Darby Creek.

Dublin Jerome, meanwhile, won for the third straight time, taking top honors with a 293. The Celtics are 21-0 with one match to play.

Berlin was led by Bryce Reed’s 72 while Leila Raines (74), Tanner Shimp (81) and Brady Casto (84) also contributed.

The Pacers were powered by Luke Gazarek’s 74. Other Hayes scorers included Jake Ross (80), Mark Sulek (82) and Colin Bibler (85).

FIELD HOCKEY

Sienna Sakich scored a pair of goals and freshman Alli Hamilton found the back of the net for the first time in her varsity career to lead the Olentangy Liberty field hockey team to a win over host Upper Arlington Wednesday night.

Reese McClelland also scored, evening things at one after the Golden Bears scored the game’s opening goal.

Olentangy Orange 3, Olentangy Berlin 0; Olentangy 2, Dublin Scioto 1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Clear Fork 6, Buckeye Valley 1.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_delgazette-18.jpg