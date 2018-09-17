Lather Up and Courtly Choice lead field of 13 into $642,000 Little Brown Jug

Ohio-bred champion Lather Up and supplemental entry Courtly Choice, drew the coveted rail positions in their eliminations for the $642,000 Little Brown Jug, presented by the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, to be held Thursday at the Delaware County Fair.

Lather Up is a homebred son of I’m Gorgeous and has won $738,965 for Gary and Barbara Iles. He has won 14 of 19 career starts including the $760,000 North America Cup and the $275,000 Ohio Sire Stakes Final.

Lather Up will be driven by Montrell Teague and is trained by Clyde Francis, the same connections that won the 2015 Little Brown Jug with Wiggle It Jiggleit.

Courtly Choice has won nine starts this season and has banked more than $700,000 lifetime. The bay son of Art Major is owned by Huff Racing Stable, Mac & Heim Stables, Daniel Plouffe and Touch Stone Farms. Courtly Choice is conditioned by Blake MacIntosh and driven by the four-time Jug champion David Miller.

Courtly Choice was not Jug eligible, but thanks to his win in the $701,830 Meadowlands Pace his connections could pay the $45,000 supplemental payment.

Drawing post No. 4 in the second elimination is Stay Hungry, who is looking to become the 11th horse to win pacing’s “Triple Crown.” It has been 15 years since No Pan Intended accomplished this feat.

The Sombeachsomewhere-My Little Dragon colt has won $1.1 million, including the $281,000 Cane Pace and the $500,000 Messenger Stake. Stay Hungry is owned by Bradley Grant and the Estate of Irwin Samelman, trained by Blake MacIntosh and will be piloted by Doug McNair.

The first four finishers in the $102,720 eliminations will return for the second heat. The winner of the $436,560 final heat will be declared the 73rd Jug champion.