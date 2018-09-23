Orange shines under Saturday Night Lights

Andrew Schroff picked up a top-10 individual finish, closing seventh in 15:44 to lead the Olentangy Orange boys cross country team to top honors in the championship race of Centerville’s Saturday Night Lights event over the weekend.

The Pioneers finished with a score of 132 — a mark good enough to give them the team title by a single point. Miamisburg finished second with a 133 while Woodridge smoothed out the top three with a 187.

Alex Kenish backed Schroff with a solid showing of his own, crossing the finish line 27th overall in 16:12.2.

Jackson Invitational

Jack Humenay finished 22nd in 16:16.4 and Joseph Johnson crossed the finish line 25th in 16:23.5 to lead Olentangy Liberty to a sixth-place finish at Saturday’s Jackson Invitational at Ella Sharp Park.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Allison Guagenti finished 18th in 18:16.6 to highlight Olentangy Orange’s effort at Centerville’s Saturday Night Lights.

The Pioneers finished 12th as a team in the championship race.

FIELD HOCKEY

Josie Vance, Mia Jakubowski and Sydney Lowry tallied goals to lead Olentangy Orange to a 3-1 win over visiting Oakwood Saturday in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers’ Chloe Fuller had two saves between the pipes.

GIRLS SOCCER

KJ Hudson and Maddy Green scored to give their team a 2-0 lead at the break and Green added another in the second half to smooth out Delaware Hayes’ 3-0 win over visiting Watkins Memorial Saturday in Delaware.

Also: Westerville South 5, Buckeye Valley 0; Olentangy Orange 0, Big Walnut 0.

BOYS SOCCER

Briggy Kannally found the back of the net to lead Delaware Hayes to a 1-1 draw against host Fairbanks on Saturday.

Kyle Klumpp assisted on the tally while Sam DeLong anchored the Pacer defense with five saves.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne 2, Big Walnut 0; Pleasant 4, Delaware Christian 0.

VOLLEYBALL

Jonathan Alder def. Olentangy Berlin 25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24.

