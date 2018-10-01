Liberty blanks Westerville Central

Liam Garcia scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Olentangy Liberty boys soccer team to a 2-0 win at Westerville Central Monday night in Westerville.

The win helped the Patriots capture at least a share of their second straight OCC-Buckeye championship.

“To come here and have a lot of variables go against us … and find a way to grind out a win is a good result,” Liberty coach Marc D’Auteuil said. “Just like last year – we’re (getting) everybody’s best game.”

Garcia took an Ash Rajmohon pass to the right corner and centered it to Jagger Brooker, who touched it in to give the Patriots (11-1, 4-0) a 1-0 lead with 18:25 left in the opening half.

“All credit is to Jagger,” Garcia said. “I just saw him and crossed it and he finished it. It’s a team effort and we got the win.”

“The first goal was one of the best goals we’ve scored since I’ve been here at Liberty,” D’Auteuil said. “He did exactly what he should have – he shook his man and got the edge and played a good ball across and Jagger buried it. It’s a good goal and it set the tone there.”

Garcia was coming off the bench and not getting a lot of playing time early in the year. But, he kept working, D’Auteuil said, and tonight’s effort was the result.

“(Garcia has) been getting better for us throughout the year (and) he stepped up for us,” D’Auteuil said. “He was somebody that – at the beginning of the year – wasn’t getting the minutes that he wanted. He’s somebody that we’ve come to count on (now). We need people like him, especially as we progress forward.”

Then, Booker followed a Ludwig Conrad header, which was initially saved by Warhawk goalkeeper Jacob Borcilla, with a tap in to push the lead to 2-0 at the 4:01 mark of the first half.

“It’s important to stay alert during the game,” Garcia said. “Whenever somebody misses a shot – there’s a chance for a rebound. So, I was there to finish it off.”

Theran Handlon had three saves in goal for Liberty.

Borcilla stopped nine shots for the Warhawks (7-3-3, 2-1-1).

Next up, Liberty is off until Saturday when it travels to Mason in non-league play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Fisher Catholic 5, Delaware Christian 3

Jared Gibson scored twice, a goal in each half, and Ike Hedges scored one of his own to lead the Eagles in Monday’s non-league loss to Fisher Catholic.

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Orange clinched a league title in style Monday, sweeping away visiting Westerville North to win the OCC-Buckeye crown.

The Pioneers cruised on all five courts, getting wins from Caroline Sproule (6-0, 6-0 at first singles), Tyler Reed (6-0, 6-0 at second singles), Madison Bastian (6-0, 6-0 at third singles), Erin Storrer and Livie Mauger (6-0, 6-0 at first doubles) and Niki Bhimireddy and Abby Butler (6-2, 6-0 at second doubles).

Marion Harding 4, Delaware Hayes 1

Renae Haferman and Evelyn Mignanou teamed up to notch a win at first doubles during Monday’s non-league showdown against visiting Marion Harding.

The win was the only one the Pacers came away with, but it was an impressive one: 6-1, 6-1.

Also: Mount Vernon 3, Big Walnut 2.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dani Worrel and Anna Pione scored in regulation and Worrel added another tally 45 seconds into overtime to lift Olentangy Liberty over Olentangy Orange Monday night.

Taylor Disabito and Averie Ogden scored for the Pioneers, who had a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Also: Upper Arlington 4, Olentangy Berlin 0.

Olentangy Liberty's Ludwig Conrad (7) works against a Westerville Central defender during the first half of Monday's key OCC clash in Westerville.

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

