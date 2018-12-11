Strong 2nd half helps Bears ground Eagles

The Olentangy Berlin girls basketball team put together one of its best halves of basketball to date, outscoring host New Albany 35-16 in the second half to flip a halftime deficit into a solid 58-41 non-league win Tuesday night.

The Bears, who trailed 25-23 at the break, went on a 15-4 third-quarter run to take control before sealing the deal with a 20-12 fourth.

Jessica Nation led Berlin with 19 points while Maddie Goodman added 18 in the win.

Josie Smith paced New Albany with nine points.

Loudonville 48, Big Walnut 41

The Golden Eagles closed the game with a 10-3 fourth quarter, but were outscored by the visiting Redbirds in each of the other three on the way to a non-league setback Tuesday in Sunbury.

Alexis Schone led Big Walnut with 10 points. Erin Boehm added seven and Avery Schone and Abby Brown finished with six apiece.

Olentangy Orange 52, Hilliard Darby 51, 2OT

Lauren Perone sent the game into overtime with a buzzer-beating three at the end of regulation and Maddie Erickson split a pair of free throws with two seconds left in the second extra session to lead the Pioneers to a thrilling non-league win Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Perone finished with 14 points to lead Orange to its first win of the young season. Anna Grabau added 13 and Riley Duffy finished with 11.

Darby’s Annie Rauch led all scorers with 31 points in the setback.

Marion Harding 48, Buckeye Valley 34

Hannah Cowan scored 21 points, but the rest of the Barons combined for just 13 in Tuesday’s MOAC loss to the host Presidents.

Buckeye Valley was down just one point at halftime, but was outscored 27-14 in the second half to account for the final margin.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Berlin got going a bit in the second half, scoring 15 points in the third quarter after collecting just 12 in the first half, but it wasn’t nearly enough to help it climb out of an early hole Tuesday against visiting St. Charles.

The Cardinals rolled out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 66-37 decision.

Austin Corley led Berlin with 15 points while Jared Frey had 13 for the Cardinals.

Also: Olentangy Orange 65, Hilliard Darby 58

BOYS BOWLING

Olentangy Berlin 1,773, Thomas Worthington 1,384

GIRLS BOWLING

Thomas Worthington 1,756, Olentangy Berlin 1,575

