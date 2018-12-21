Barons snap skid, top Knights 49-39

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team got back to its winning ways Friday, snapping a three-game skid with a 49-39 non-league win over visiting Bishop Ready.

The Barons used a big second half to get the job done. Down 24-22 at the break, they outscored the Silver Knights 14-4 in the third quarter and 13-11 in the fourth.

Dani Grether paced BV with 14 points while Hannah Cowan and Reilly Taylor added respective point totals of 12 and 11.

Olentangy Liberty 58, Westerville North 22

The Patriots led 20-11 at the break and only added to their lead from there, outscoring the host Warriors 38-11 in the second half en route to a lopsided OCC win Friday night in Westerville.

Eleven different Liberty players cracked the scoring column, including Teegan Pifher and Betsy Merritt, who had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Northridge 64, Delaware Christian 40

Lyssi Snouffer poured in 24 points and Katie Neuhart added 10, but the Eagles scored just six more as a team during Friday’s non-league loss to the visiting Vikings.

Northridge, which led by just one after the first quarter, outscored DCS 26-12 in the second and 12-7 in the third to all but seal the deal.

Worthington Kilbourne 48, Delaware Hayes 43

Alexis Amabile finished with 19 points, but the rest of the Pacers combined for just 24 during Friday’s OCC setback at the hands of the host Wolves.

Westerville Central 47, Olentangy 31

The Braves hung with the host Warhawks early, but were outscored 30-17 in the second half on the way to an OCC setback Friday in Westerville.

Bridget Stafford led Olentangy with 11 points while Olivia Margolies added 10.

Hilliard Darby 55, Olentangy Berlin 46

Courtney Suchan netted 20 points for the Bears, but it wasn’t nearly enough as they fell to the host Panthers Friday night in Hilliard.

Darby, which led by just one after the first quarter, used a 16-9 second to gain some separation.

Also: Newark 58, Big Walnut 28; Westerville South 84, Olentangy Orange 38

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jwan Lyles poured in a career-high 19 points to go with 11 rebounds — both career highs — Terin Kinsway added 18 points, Addison Harvey finished with 13 and Paul Burris chipped in 11 as Delaware Hayes used a balanced offensive attack to knock off visiting Worthington Kilbourne 69-51 Friday night.

The Pacers, who improved to 5-0 with the win, led 36-24 at halftime and, after the Wolves won the third 15-14, outscored the visitors 19-12 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Hayes ended the third quarter on a 9-2 run and went 10-for-12 at the foul line down the stretch.

Olentangy Orange 80, Westerville South 73

The Pioneers jumped out to a big early lead and held on late to notch an OCC win over the host Wildcats Friday in Westerville.

Orange used a 25-9 second quarter to head into halftime up 42-25. South rallied, winning the third 19-16 and the fourth 29-22, but Orange made more than enough plays down the stretch to hold on.

Bryson Lane led the way with 22 points while Andre Irvin added 20 for the Pioneers.

Olentangy Liberty 71, Westerville North 63

The Warriors used an 18-8 second quarter to build a 10-point halftime lead, but the Patriots answered with a 31-15 third and 17-15 fourth to rally to a solid OCC win Friday night in Powell.

Ben Roderick led the charge with 31 points in the win. Henry Hinkle and Nick Nakasian were also solid for Liberty, finishing with 18 and 13 points, respectively.

North’s Jeremiah Keene led all scorers with 33 points in the setback.

Hilliard Darby 47, Olentangy Berlin 45

The Bears looked poised to pick up their first win — up 20-5 at halftime — but the visiting Panthers used a 13-11 third and 20-7 fourth to rally to a league victory Friday night in Delaware.

Austin Corley led Berlin with 14 points in the setback.

Also: Newark 58, Big Walnut 50

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_delgazette-9.jpg