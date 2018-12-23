Big 3rd quarter lifts DCS to 1st win

Jon Walter drained a pair of three-pointers to highlight a 22-4 third-quarter run — scoring eight of his 11 points during the span — to lead the Delaware Christian boys basketball team to a 50-45 win over visiting Madison Christian Saturday in Delaware.

The win was the Eagles’ first of the season, bringing their record to 1-2 in MOCAL play.

Nathan Stewart backed Walter with 10 points in the win.

Mentor 78, Olentangy Orange 60

The Pioneers found their form late, outscoring the Cardinals in the second half, but it didn’t quite offset a slow start during Saturday’s showdown at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Mentor outscored Orange 23-13 in the first quarter and 17-7 in the second to build a big halftime lead it parlayed into the win.

Andre Irvin led the Pioneers with 15 points while Luke Ballinger knocked down four threes on the way to a 14-point night.

Big Walnut 74, River Valley 58

Kegan Hienton was a force down low, pouring in 29 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a solid non-league win over the visiting Vikings Saturday in Sunbury.

