Johnson leads Eagles past Lions

Pryce Johnson scored six of his team-best 18 points as part of a 16-7 fourth-quarter run that helped the Delaware Christian boys basketball team pull away for a 45-36 MOCAL win over host Granville Christian Tuesday night.

Johnson started the quarter on the bench, weighed down by four fouls. With the Lions making a late push, though, DCS coach Jon Landrum knew he had to go back to him.

“I put him back in around the 5:30 mark,” he said. “We just couldn’t rebound when he wasn’t on the floor, and he was unstoppable in the post. We also changed up defenses and forced a few more turnovers with pressure.”

The Eagles (4-9, 3-3) finished both halves well, outscoring the Lions (6-6, 2-3) 17-6 in the second quarter after falling into a 13-6 hole after one.

Curtis Bean backed Johnson with 11 points in the win.

Olentangy Orange 70, Big Walnut 64, OT

The Golden Eagles used a 17-8 fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but the Pioneers outscored them 11-5 in the extra session to secure a non-league win Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Orange (8-5) had four players finish in double figures. Andre Irvin led the balanced attack with 15 points, Ryan Cutler and Luke Ballinger added 14 apiece and Nik Brannon finished with 11.

Kegan Hienton paced BW (8-4) with 23 points while Nathan Montgomery and Carson Becker added 17 and 13, respectively.

Delaware Hayes 69, Marysville 44

Terin Kinsway scored his 1,000th-career point early in the fourth quarter, becoming the sixth Pacer to reach the milestone while leading his team to a non-league win over the visiting Monarchs Tuesday night.

Hayes (9-3) set the tone early, running out to a 39-22 halftime lead before cruising to the finish line.

Kinsway finished with 18 points to go with 11 rebounds and five assists. Addison Harvey added 14 points and Nate Griggs finished with 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes held host Grove City to five first-quarter points and just one in the third en route to a 41-29 non-league win Tuesday night.

The Pacers (7-7) led by a single point at halftime, 21-20, but outscored the Greyhounds (2-12) 8-1 in the third to create some separation.

Alyssa Griner led the way with 13 points in the win. Chloe Jeffers added seven and Jordan Lantz chipped in six.

Delaware Christian 50, Columbus Academy 42

The Eagles started fast and finished strong to knock off visiting Columbus Academy in overtime in non-league action Tuesday night.

DCS (13-2) led 17-7 after the first quarter. Academy battled back into things over the course of the next three quarters, but the Eagles owned OT — a period they won 8-0.

Lyssi Snouffer finished with a game-best 25 points and 22 rebounds while Abbi Maurer added 10 points and eight boards in the win. The duo finished 15-for-21 at the foul line, making six of eight in OT.

Olentangy Berlin 52, Westerville Central 51

Meghan Boggess hit a runner to tie the game with eight seconds left, was fouled and hit the ensuing free throw to lift the Bears (7-6) to a thrilling one-point win over the visiting Warhawks (7-6) Tuesday in Delaware.

Boggess finished with seven points in the win while Courtney Suchan and Jessica Nation finished with respective totals of 17 and 11.

Also: Granville 53, Buckeye Valley 36

