Eagles too much for Pioneers

LEWIS CENTER – The Olentangy Orange girls basketball team couldn’t overcome Bishop Watterson’s physical play and fell 48-22 in non-league play Monday night.

“Defensively, we weren’t really all that bad,” Orange coach Bob Scott said. “The things that hurt were the things that have hurt all year: offensive rebounding and turnovers.”

Kilynn McGuff was a point and a rebound shy of a double-double at halftime, scoring seven points in a 16-2 second quarter to break the game open.

She finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and a couple of blocks to lead Watterson.

“She’s 5-10, 5-11 with longs arms, athletic and we couldn’t keep her off the boards,” Scott said.

The Eagles did it with defense and rebounding. They finished with a 33-22 advantage on the boards with 23 of those coming on the offensive end. They also had 17 steals.

Elizabeth Rabold had 13 points and four steals and Grace Jenkins added 12 points and four steals to back McGuff’s effort for the Eagles (16-2).

Playing its final home game, Orange sent off seniors Madi Felchlin, Maddie Erickson and Lauren Perrone.

“I appreciate their effort,” Scott said. “They’re probably on their last season that they’re going to play organized basketball. They keep trying, they’re coming out every day and that’s all you can really ask for. They’re great kids.”

Riley led the Pioneers (4-14) with seven points and four boards and Erickson had three steals.

Next up, Orange returns to OCC-Buckeye play Friday night at Westerville South. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

FROM SATURDAY

Host Buckeye Valley couldn’t overcome a 20-9 second quarter, falling 56-42 to Marion Harding in MOAC play Saturday night.

Nicole Flock scored eight points and Ariyan Douglas knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the decisive frame. Douglas finished with a game-high 19 points and Flock added 14 to lead the Presidents (13-6, 8-4)

Anika Craft scored 12 points and Hannah Cowan added eight to lead the Barons (8-9, 6-6) in the setback.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brody Lawhun got hot from behind the arc, knocking down five 3-pointers, including a pair as part of a 16-4 fourth quarter to lead Big Walnut to a 44-32 win at Marion Harding in non-league play Saturday night.

Lawhun finished with a game-high 19 points and Jagger Barnett added 10 to lead the Golden Eagles (10-6), who have matched last season’s win total with six games remaining.

BW hasn’t won 11 games since the 2011-12 season, which was the last time the team finished over .500 at 12-10.

Tabias Thompson-Reece had 11 points to lead the Presidents (5-9).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team bridged halftime with a 15-2 run and pushed the lead as high as 19 before holding off visiting Hiram 85-79 in NCAC play Saturday evening at Branch Rickey Arena in Delaware.

Gabe Johnson had 23 points, Ethan Stanislawski and Nick Carlson added 13 apiece and Jaret Gerber chipped in 10 to lead the Battling Bishops (10-9, 5-7).

Tim Kiefer had eight rebounds and Stanislawski and Curtis White pulled down six apiece. White dished out six assists for OWU.

Sherman Dean III had 23 points, Brodgie Gordon had 12 points and six assists and Christian Crespo added 11 points to lead the Terriers (9-10, 6-6).

Marcel Rice and Antonio McQueen pulled down eight rebounds apiece for Hiram.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Cierra Joiner scored the first five points of a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter to lead the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team to a 68-59 win over Hiram in NCAC action Saturday afternoon at Branch Rickey Arena in Delaware.

Claire Sterling had 21 points, 16 rebounds and a couple of steals; Erin Delaney added 13 points; Joiner finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Tia Karras dished out four assists to lead the Battling Bishops (10-9, 5-5).

Tashauna Wright had 20 points and seven rebounds and Alainna Conroy added 15 points, three steals and a pair of blocks to lead the Terriers (9-11, 3-8).

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

