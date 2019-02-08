Olentangy Liberty secures OCC crown

Westerville Central had the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team on the ropes through three quarters … then the fourth happened.

The Patriots, playing at home on Senior Night — knowing a win would lock up at least a share of the OCC-Buckeye Division championship — outscored the Warhawks 24-6 in the final frame to rally for a 61-50 league win Friday night in Powell.

Turns out, coupled with Olentangy’s win over Orange, the come-from-behind victory, which was very much in doubt when Liberty entered the fourth quarter down 44-37, wrapped up the OCC title outright.

Ben Roderick poured in a game-best 24 points for the Patriots while Nick Nakasian and Mitch Kershner had eight apiece.

Tyler Beckel led Central with 17 points in the setback.

Dublin Jerome 47, Delaware Hayes 42, OT

The Pacers won the fourth quarter 11-8 to send the game into overtime, but the visiting Celtics outscored them 6-1 in the extra frame to notch a hard-fought league win Friday night in Delaware.

Hayes’ Paul Burris hit two three-pointers and Terin Kinsway capped an 8-3 run over the final 2:53 with a game-tying layup with 30 seconds left.

The game was close throughout. Jerome led by four after one and three at halftime before both teams scored eight points in the third.

Nate Griggs led the Pacers with 12 points while Addison Harvey added 11. Burris and Kinsway were also steady, closing with nine points apiece.

Trey Ballangee had 12 to lead the Celtics.

Shelby 67, Buckeye Valley 54

Max Stokey had 14 points and 10 different Barons managed to crack the scoring column, they just couldn’t do it enough against the host Whippets’ zone defense Friday night.

BV shot just 36-percent from the field and went 12-for-21 at the free throw line.

Troy Scowden backed Stokey with nine points while Luke Lucas had eight in the loss.

Worthington Kilbourne 73, Olentangy Berlin 39

The Bears hung around early, keeping things tied at 12 through one, but the host Wolves outscored them 26-2 in the second to take control on the way to an OCC win Friday night.

Austin Corley led Berlin with 14 points while Zach Wilson had a game-high 17 for Kilbourne.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes outscored host Jerome 19-13 in the fourth quarter, but the comeback fell a few buckets short as the Pacers lost to the Celtics 47-40 Friday night in Dublin.

Alexis Amabile led the Pacers with 15 points on the strength of three triples. Chloe Jeffers was also solid, finishing with 11 points in the setback.

Jamie Cline had a game-best 16 points for Jerome.

Olentangy 62, Olentangy Orange 33

Meg Spohn had a game-high 13 points and Bridget Stafford and Kennedie Doup combined for 20 points with three triples apiece to lead the Braves to a lopsided win over the visiting Pioneers in Friday’s regular-season finale.

Olentangy, already up 32-18 at halftime, outscored Orange 22-8 in the third quarter to blow the game open.

Madi Riley had a team-leading nine points for the Pioneers.

Olentangy Liberty 44, Westerville Central 37

Kelly Levering had 12 points and Teegan Pifher chipped in 10 to lead the Patriots to a regular-season ending win over the host Warhawks Friday night in Westerville.

Mabinty Kebe led Central with 10 points while Michael Brenning finished with nine.

Big Walnut 82, Franklin Heights 15

The Golden Eagles sent seniors Erin Boehm and Emily Neff out in style, rolling past the visiting Golden Falcons on Senior Night Friday in Sunbury.

Big Walnut outscored Franklin Heights 25-0 in the first quarter to set the tone.

Avery Schone led BW with 13 points, Payton Carter added 10 and Abby Brown and Boehm finished with nine apiece.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 67, Worthington Kilbourne 55

