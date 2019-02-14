Pacers tame Bears on Senior Night

Seniors Zach Williams and Jacob McCloskey picked up wins to highlight the Delaware Hayes wrestling team’s 46-19 Senior Night victory over Olentangy Berlin Thursday in Delaware.

Williams (138) knocked off the Bears’ Caiden Hooks 18-2 while McCloskey (195) handled Matt Kirsop 19-3 … and the senior standouts got plenty of help from their teammates.

Other Pacer point producers included Tamas Eder (106), who pinned Berlin’s Tyler Voinovich in 30 seconds; Isaac Robinson (120), who beat Mason Zamilski 17-11; Paulo Sferella (132), who edged Hugh Peterson 14-12; and Mason Sutandar (170), who forced Blake Borgquist to the mat in 1:55.

The Bears, meanwhile, were led by Matthew Barreca (113), who beat Hayes’ Thomas Ross 9-6; Justin Rader (126), who blanked Ryan Chupko 8-0; Israel Foston (152), who pinned Jude Miller in 2:34; Corey Hill (160), who outlasted Emmett Cain 10-7; and Antonio Alonso (285), who handled Zachary Pokorny 4-0.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 35, Westerville North 32; Big Walnut 37, New Albany 27; Olentangy Orange 36, Olentangy 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Meg Spohn poured in a team-best 13 points and Bridget Stafford was right behind her with 12 of her own to lead the Olentangy girls basketball team to a 52-39 non-league win over host Licking Valley Thursday night.

Things were tight most of the way. The teams were tied at 22 at the break and the Braves owned a slim two-point lead, 33-31, after three quarters. They pulled away in the fourth, though, outscoring the hosts 19-8 to seal the deal.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley outscored visiting Galion 18-9 in the third quarter to take a 50-43 lead into the fourth, but the Tigers used a 23-13 spurt down the stretch to notch a 66-63 come-from-behind win Thursday night in Delaware.

Isaiah Alsip had a game-high 34 points for Galion while Troy Scowden had 23 to pace BV. Dylan Herbert and Dylan Thompson also finished in double figures for the Barons, closing with 18 and 10 points, respectively.

Olentangy Berlin’s Corey Hill, bottom, wrestles against Hayes’ Emmett Cain during Thursday’s dual in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_IMG_7100-1.jpeg Olentangy Berlin’s Corey Hill, bottom, wrestles against Hayes’ Emmett Cain during Thursday’s dual in Delaware. Ben Stroup | Gazette