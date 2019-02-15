Patriots cap OCC slate in style

Ben Roderick poured in a game-best 30 points, Nick Nakasian added 15 and Mitch Kershner had 12 to lead the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team to a convincing 83-62 league win over host Olentangy Friday night in Lewis Center.

The OCC-champion Patriots (18-4, 9-1) set the tone with a 25-11 first quarter and all but put the game away with a 23-14 second. They outscored the Braves (12-9, 4-6) 18-15 in the third before Olentangy rounded out the scoring with a 22-17 fourth.

Alex Sieve led the Braves with 20 points on the strength of three triples, Caleb Steele added 10 and Sean Marks and Noah Gossett had nine points apiece in the loss.

Delaware Christian 59, Granville Christian 36

The Eagles used a strong first quarter and dominated the second half on the way to a lopsided MOCAL win over the visiting Lions Friday night in Delaware.

DCS (8-13, 6-3) rolled out to a 15-7 lead after one and, after Granville Christian put together a 17-16 second to stay within striking distance, the Eagles won the third 15-4 and the fourth 13-8 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Curtis Bean led Delaware Christian with 16 points while Jon Walter added 12.

Thomas Benvie led the Lions with 12 points in the setback.

Olentangy Orange 69, Westerville North 64

Bryson Lane had a game-best 24 points, calmly cashing in on 5 of 6 free throws in what turned out to be a pivotal fourth-quarter push, to lift the Pioneers to a league win over the host Warriors Friday night in Westerville.

Orange (14-7, 7-3) trailed 55-51 heading into the fourth, but outscored North (11-10, 3-7) 18-9 down the stretch.

Ryan Cutler backed Lane with 13 points while Nik Brannon had 12 in the win.

Jeremiah Keene had a game-best 26 points for the Warriors.

Also: Big Walnut 53, Groveport 40

Olentangy Liberty’s Joey Thatcher, left, tries to dribble around Olentangy’s Sean Marks during the second half of Friday’s OCC showdown in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_IMG_7224.jpeg Olentangy Liberty’s Joey Thatcher, left, tries to dribble around Olentangy’s Sean Marks during the second half of Friday’s OCC showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Use fast start to cruise past Braves, 83-62