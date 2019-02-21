Snouffer’s monster night helps DCS advance

DELAWARE – Another game and another record in the books for Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer.

The junior went for game-highs with 32 points and 26 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 62-34 win over Wellington in the second round of the Division IV girls basketball district tournament Thursday night.

Snouffer’s rebounding effort gave her 1,038 for her career, breaking the school record of 1,036 held by 2007 graduate Sarah Hartman.

“I didn’t realize it,” Snouffer said. “I didn’t know I could get it tonight. I was thinking about doing my best and pushing each game because your next game could be your last game.”

Snouffer broke Hartman’s mark just a game after surpassing 1,000 rebounds for her career and two games after breaking the school’s scoring record.

Emma Rindfuss found Nikki Sneddon on the left wing for a 3-pointer to break a 6-6 tie with 3:58 left in the opening period, starting a 12-5 rally to close the quarter.

“(Snouffer) can’t do it all,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said. “Somebody else has to step up and score and in that quarter (Snouffer) saw that other people were scoring and she got rid of the ball.”

The Eagles blew it open with an 18-2 second quarter, led by Snouffer, who scored 12 points and added eight rebounds in the frame alone.

“We just ran the offense,” Boggs said. “They passed the ball well and played really good defense on the other end.”

Snouffer spent most of the first half fighting out of double-teams.

“This is the postseason – we’re just doing everything we can,” Snouffer said. “I feel like our team did a great job of moving the ball around. Abbi Maurer gave me so many great passes tonight. I love playing with her – I’ve played with her since the seventh grade and I’ve always had so much fun.”

DCS led by as many as 33 in the second half to cruise to the win.

Katie Neuhart also posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards, Sneddon added nine points and Maurer added 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead the fourth-seeded Eagles (18-5), who won the rebounding battle 57-20.

Savannah Childress scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead the 14th-seeded Jaguars (4-18), who beat DCS in the same round last year at Wellington.

Alexis Burkhalter and Hannah Jones-Beyene had eight rebounds apiece and Burkhalter had six steals and Childress added five steals for the Jaguars.

DCS travels to third-seeded Berne Union in the third round Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

“They’re very aggressive and there’s a lot of skill on that team,” Snouffer said. “I think we’re equally-matched – it’s just going to be who’s ready for it.”

