Matthews leads area standouts at state showcase

Olentangy Liberty sophomore Jack Matthews turned in a second-place finish to highlight area swimmers and divers at the state meet Thursday through Saturday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Matthews’ second place effort came with a score of 534.00 in the Division I boys diving final — an event that also included Olentangy Orange senior Luke Cheetham, who turned in a score of 430.70 to finish eighth; and Delaware Hayes junior Sam Sulek, who scored 384.85 to finish 14th.

Freshman Martina Peroni (2:04.08) highlighted Olentangy’s effort with a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley. Teammate Bridget Parker (senior) added a time of 2:06.18 to finish 10th in the same event.

Peroni and Parker also advanced to the final in the 500-yard freestyle. Peroni finished fifth with a time of 4:58.11 and Parker ran a time of 5:06.05 to finish 13th.

Freshman Cameron Kuriger turned in a fifth-place performance as well for Olentangy with a time of 55.02 in the 100-yard butterfly.

Peroni, Parker and Kuriger added a 16th-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with teammate Anna McGrath (freshman).

Junior Olivia Lynch turned in a seventh-place performance for Olentangy Liberty in the Division I girls 1-meter diving event with a score of 433.20.

The team of John Bently (junior), Christian Hosler (sophomore) and seniors Christopher Tracewell and Alexander Wisler scored a 10th-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:25.40 for the Patriots.

Bently, along with fellow juniors Isaac Iversen and Eli Grubbs and senior Jacob McDonald turned in a time of 1:36.41 to finish 13th in the 200-yard medley relay.

Bently added a 14th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (46.67).

Liberty junior Kate Saczawa used a time of 57.47 to finish 15th in the 100-yard backstroke.

Junior Grace Butcher highlighted Olentangy Berlin’s effort in Division II with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, timing out at 1:03.80. She also finished 13th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.96.

She teamed up with fellow junior Lauren Delligatti and freshmen Callista Roucher and Staci Nation in the 200-yard medley relay. The foursome finished 16th with a time of 1:51.75.

Freshman Brogan Robinson took ninth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:45.13 and finished 14th in the 200-yard individual medley, putting in a time of 1:59.97.

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

