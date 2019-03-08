Morrison leads BW at state showcase

Kaitlyn Morrison rolled a solid 534 series to lead Big Walnut during Friday’s Division I State Girls Bowling Tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The senior’s best game, which culminated with a 210 score, was her first. She followed it up with a 157 in the second and a 167 in the third.

Morrison was 31st among individuals. As a team, Big Walnut finished 15th during the qualifying rounds with a combined team score of 2,686. Stow-Munroe Falls finished with a tourney-best 3,265 during qualifying, but fell to Centerville, the eventual state champ, in the championship round.

Other Big Walnut contributors included Autumn Leidtke (481), Ashleigh Westervelt (447), Anna Tanner (419) and Caitlyn Lambert (405).

Delaware Hayes’ Kelsey Rohrer was also in action. The senior, competing as an individual, finished 45th overall with games of 164, 207 and 140 (511).

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Sophomore Mary Kate McElroy represented Ohio Wesleyan at the NCAA Division III championship meet, hosted by the University of Massachusetts-Boston on Friday in Boston.

Competing in the first heat of the mile run, McElroy moved to the head of the pack in the second lap, but the top 5 runners pulled away midway through the race. McElroy finished 10th in her heat in a time of 5:21.53 and did not advance to the finals. She placed 20th nationally.

McElroy was seeded 15th in the mile run with a time of 5:03.47.

The NCAA Division III championship meet concludes on Saturday, with junior Cirrus Robinson competing in the high jump at 11 a.m. Robinson is the 2-time defending national champion in the event.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_delgazette-4.jpg