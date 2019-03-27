Golden Eagles cruise in season opener

Whitehall-Yearling scored the game’s first two runs in the top of the first inning, but host Big Walnut answered with a 10-run bottom half to take control on the way to a lopsided 17-5 non-league win in Wednesday’s season opener in Sunbury.

Molly Sharpe started the scoring spree with a two-run double to even things up. Jojo Lucas followed it with a single to score Sharpe and the Golden Eagles (1-0) took a lead they never relinquished.

Autumn Imhoff, Karley Becker, Taylor Schulz, Alyssa Tarney and Arielle Brown all had RBI hits in the first as well.

Schulz finished 2-for-3 with a homer — a two-run shot in the second — four RBI and two runs scored to pace BW at the plate. Brown and Lucas finished with three hits apiece while Imhoff, who also picked up the win in the circle, had three RBI. She tossed all five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out six.

Fort Pierce (FL) Central 11, Olentangy 10

Olivia Davidson, Lexi Bretzinger and Ana Oliverio led the Braves — who had a 10-5 lead through four innings — with two hits apiece, but Fort Pierce Central used a run in the fifth and four in the sixth to even things up before scoring the game-winning run on a passed ball in the seventh Wednesday in Vero Beach, FL.

Payton Cox, who pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief of starter Brynn Kibler, was pinned with the loss.

Miami Trace 3, Olentangy Berlin 0

Ally Siegrist struck out nine while allowing just three unearned runs over five innings, but the Bears never got going from the plate during Wednesday’s non-league loss at Miami Trace.

Allie Burkhart reached base twice, including a hit to break up a no-hitter in the seventh, to lead Berlin at the plate.

Montverde (FL) 7, Olentangy Liberty 4

Montverde scored four runs in the third and three more in the sixth to take control on the way to a non-league win over the Patriots Wednesday in Orlando, FL.

Dani Schoenly had two RBI and Jordan Scheiderer had three hits to lead the Patriots.

BASEBALL

Drew Lane allowed one earned run to collect a complete-game win and the offense handled the rest as the Olentangy Liberty baseball team notched a 6-2 win over Sussex (WI) Hamilton Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Lane was sharp throughout. He allowed just three hits while striking out five and walking two.

AJ Rausch, Jack Metzger and Andrew Rodriguez had two hits and an RBI apiece to lead the Patriots at the plate.

Also: Toccoa (GA) Stevens County 3, Olentangy Orange 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Medina broke the scoring seal just 10 seconds into the game and took a 3-1 lead into the second quarter, but Hayes controlled the action the rest of the way to notch a 10-6 win Wednesday night in Delaware.

Hunter Piroska evened things up off a fast-break feed from Blake Eiland a couple minutes later and, after Medina scored back-to-back tallies to make it 3-1 at the 3:10 mark of the first quarter, Ryan Smudz, Andrew Lyon and Connor Prenger each found the back of the net in a five-minute span to help the Pacers take a lead they never let go of.

Lyon led Hayes with three goals when all was said and done while Eiland finished with a team-best five assists.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Otterbein 10, Ohio Wesleyan 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Baldwin-Wallace 5, Ohio Wesleyan 4

