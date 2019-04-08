Golden Eagle girls win Red Edwards Relays

The Big Walnut girls track and field team put on a show in its host meet Saturday, winning the annual Red Edwards Relays with 89.5 points.

Olentangy Berlin’s girls finished fourth with a team total of 54 points while Delaware Hayes closed seventh with 46.

“What a wonderful day,” BW coach Joe Evener said. “The girls were amazing. We broke two school records (4×1,600 and distance medley), the discus relay won the event for the fifth year in a row, we used 30 different athletes, scored in 13 of the 14 events, had four champions, four runner-ups … all resulting in our first Golden Eagle title since 2013.”

On the track, the Eagles picked up first-place points in the shuttle hurdle relay, distance medley and 4×1,600 relay. Mackenna Ames, Cindy Serna, Melanie Sena and Gretchen Houser teamed up to finish in 1:10.60 in the hurdle event; Grace Unger, Anna Leichtnam, Chloe McKenzie and Colbi Borland finished the distance medley in 9:46.99; and Borland, Alina Pecci, Grace Grunewald and Adelee Gartner crossed the line in 22:30.88 in the 4×1,600.

Big Walnut’s Grace Weber, meanwhile, was a standout in the field. She had the best toss in the discus with an effort of 99-11.

Other BW standouts included the 4×200 relay team (Hannah Pinkston, Hannah Unger, Lindsey Luchsinger and Sierra Sanders), which finished second in 1:51.22; and the 4×800 relay team (Alina Pecci, Grunewald, Madi Yano and Gartner), which crossed the line second in 10:18.86.

The Bears’ best finishes on the track came in the 4×100 relay, with Sierra Cardi, Cara Susey, Skylar Stevenson and Meghan Hill combining to nab runner-up honors with a time of 52.20 seconds; the distance medley, with Rebecca Koppelman, Madeleine Reinard, Claire Adams and Meghan Boggess finishing second in 9:59.13; the lap medley, with Olivia Cool, Ella Ziegler, Aneesah Ahmed and Katheryn Balthaser finishing second in 14:03.58; and the 4×1,600 relay, with Koppelman, Megan Schlabig, Olivia Neidhardt and Boggess closing second in 23:28.81.

In the field, Berlin’s Anne Freeman had the best throw of the day in the shot put with an effort of 32-03.50.

Hayes was boosted by its shuttle hurdle and 4×400 teams. Caylee Combs, Taylor Brown, Ashley Lipsey and Ari Avant combined to finish second in the hurdle event (1:10.61) and Ally Gray, Avant, Mary Beth Zimmerman and Emily Gray closed second in the 4×400 in 4:19.29.

In boys’ action, Olentangy Berlin finished third with 58 points. Big Walnut was right behind the Bears in fourth while Delaware Hayes finished fifth.

The Bears’ best efforts on the track came in the 4×800 relay, distance medley and 4×1,600. Pietro Pozzi, Jacob Reitz, Grant Schrieber and Wyatt Bednar combined to finish second in 9:00.44 in the 4×800; Ethan Harsh, Marcus Elliott, Alexander Nicol and Corey Rinehart finished second in the distance medley in 8:20.61; and Jack Dunlop, Pozzi, Reitz and Rinehart finished second in the 4×1,600 in 20:04.07.

In the field, Ian Poehler and Luke Walden finished 1-2 in the pole vault with respective efforts of 13-0 and 12-06.

Jackson Podraza led the Eagles, finishing with the best effort of the day in the high jump (6-05).

Hayes’ best showing came in the shuttle hurdles, where Colin McGrail, Kyle Martinez, Michael Berger and Orion Ward combined to finish second in 1:06.07. Ward also finished with the second-best effort of the day in the long jump (20-07.5).

