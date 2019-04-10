Metzger leads Liberty to league win

Jack Metzger got it done from the plate and the mound Wednesday, hitting a grand slam and tossing a gem to lead the Olentangy Liberty baseball team to a 7-2 OCC win over host Westerville South.

The Patriots scored all the runs they would need in the first, plating six with Metzger’s four-run bomb proving to be the key blow.

He finished with five RBI when all was said and done. On the mound, meanwhile, the senior allowed two runs, neither of which was earned, on three hits while striking out six and walking just one.

Brennan Rowe and Michael Atkinson were also solid in the win, finishing with three hits apiece.

Hilliard Darby 20, Delaware Hayes 5

The Panthers scored a combined 13 runs in the first two innings to cruise to a league win over the host Pacers Wednesday in Delaware.

Zach Price had two RBI and Ethan Hazelton and Alex Kelly had two hits apiece to provide Hayes’ highlights.

Ontario 16, Buckeye Valley 5, 5 inn.

The Barons scored four times in their last trip to the plate, but it wasn’t enough to extend the game as the visiting Warriors rolled to an MOAC win Wednesday in Delaware.

Fletcher Holquist and Mason Kurtz led the BV offense with two hits apiece.

New Albany 4, Big Walnut 3, 8 inn.

For the second time in as many games, the Golden Eagles lost in walk-off fashion Wednesday afternoon in New Albany.

Big Walnut scored twice in the fourth to even things at three, but the hosts scratched one across in the bottom of the eighth to cement the outcome.

Matt Evans and Ryne Conley both had two hits for BW, with Conley driving in a pair.

Olentangy Orange 8, Westerville Central 7

The Pioneers scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for an OCC win over the visiting Warhawks Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Sam Sells had three hits and three RBI while Zane Lattig finished with two hits, two RBI and a pair of runs in the win.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 2, Dublin Scioto 1; Olentangy 3, Westerville North 2

SOFTBALL

Ally Siegrist had one of the best outings of her young career Wednesday, leading Olentangy Berlin to an 11-0, five-inning win over visiting Hilliard Darby.

Siegrist allowed just three hits while striking out a pair en route to notching the complete-game shutout in the circle.

Allie Burkhart and the Bears’ offense took care of the rest. Burkhart finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBI.

Big Walnut 8, Canal Winchester 2

Arielle Brown, Molly Sharpe, Taylor Schulz, Karley Becker , Autumn Imhoff and Maggie Blackburn all had two hits to lead the Golden Eagles to a league win over the visiting Indians Wednesday in Sunbury.

Imhoff picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs on 10 hits while striking out two and walking two in seven innings of action.

Delaware Hayes 10, Worthington Kilbourne 0, 6 inn.

Haley Osborne tossed a perfect game, striking out 12 to lead the Pacers to a lopsided league win over visiting Worthington Kilbourne Wednesday afternoon.

Osbourne also doubled twice and got plenty of help from Lexi Mattix and Bobbi Adams, who combined for five hits in the win.

Olentangy 10, Westerville South 0, 6 inn.

Payton Cox had two hits, three RBI and scored twice and Brynn Kibler added three hits and two RBI of her own to lead the Braves past the visiting Wildcats Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Kibler was sharp in the circle as well, allowing just four hits while striking out six and walking three on the way to the complete-game shutout.

Ontario 11, Buckeye Valley 10

The Barons scored three times in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead into the final inning, but the visiting Warriors scored five in the top half and held off a rally in the bottom half to notch an MOAC win Wednesday afternoon.

Nina Peak led BV at the plate, finishing with four hits, four RBI and three runs scored. Anika Craft was also solid, collecting three hits and scoring three times in the setback.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cassady Becker and Jenna Allen scored three goals apiece to lead Big Walnut to a lopsided 15-4 win over host Centennial Wednesday in Columbus.

BOYS LACROSSE

Oakwood 13, Buckeye Valley 8

BOYS TENNIS

Olentangy Liberty 5, Big Walnut 0; Buckeye Valley 3, Marysville 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy def. Dublin Coffman 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11

